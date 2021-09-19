The Fourth Rome By Paul F. Petrick, Esq.

CLEVELAND, OH September 18, 2021 When it comes to ostentatious displays of greatness, there is no party like a Communist Party. The festivities in Tiananmen Square commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 were a sight to behold. Dressed in a Mao costume and standing behind a podium adorned with a hammer and sickle, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China, spoke of national rejuvenation through the continued implementation of socialism at the Chinese, threatened the enemies of the Party and promised to thwart any attempt to avoid the desired anschluss by China with Taiwan. Xi did everything to summon the ghosts of Communist dictators without removing her shoe and hitting her on the podium. But beneath the Communist pageantry lies a less obvious similarity between the Chinese dragon of today and the Russian bear of yesteryear. Thus, Chinese communism, like its Soviet cousin, is tinged with historical cultural aspirations.

Communism is not Asian or Russian growth, as some argue. In its Soviet form, it was shaped and colored by Russian peculiarities. So observed Whittaker Chambers, who died 60 years ago, an anniversary which, aside from this chronicle, will go as unnoticed as Chambers’ 120th birthday last April. At the time of his death, Chambers was working on the long-awaited sequel to his shattering autobiography Witness (1952), a book that said as much about Communism and the non-Communist West as it did about his life. leading a Soviet spy ring of treacherous officials in Washington and his subsequent repudiation of that life. The sequel was to be called The Third Rome, and the unfinished work includes the longest section of Cold Friday (1964), a collection of writings by Chambers published posthumously. In it, Chambers explains how communism, like any successful faith that settles among an alien population, appropriates existing myths and cultural goals.

The Third Rome was an extension of a Time magazine essay that Chambers wrote analyzing Yalta’s 1945 lecture titled Ghosts on the Roof in which he imagined spectral figures of the slain Romanov family staring with counter-intuitive approval then that Stalin ensured Soviet domination of Eastern Europe in the post-war order established by the Allied powers. Chambers saw how Soviet foreign policy during the Cold War embodied the Russocentric belief in Moscow as the seat of a third Roman Empire, successor to Rome and Constantinople. Traditionally, this belief encompasses the idea that the manifest destiny of Russia is to lead a Pan-Slavic empire with the ultimate goal of reclaiming, in the name of Christianity, Constantinople and the Holy Land from Islam. This belief also encompasses the notion of Russian moral superiority over a supposedly decadent West, giving rise to an idea that has been present in Russian culture for centuries that the Russian people are destined to redeem the world. This messianic impulse, Chambers observed, was adapted and exploited by Lenin in his rise to power and enabled him to persuade enough of his compatriots that the world communist revolution was the vehicle through which Russia would bring the redemption of mankind.

If Chambers lived today, he might write an essay suggesting that the ghosts of ancient Chinese emperors were looking at Xi with approval. For Chinese Communism has successfully embodied a traditional sinocentric belief analogous to Third Rome, that China is the Middle Kingdom. This is the idea that the Chinese dynasties once occupied the center of world culture before a period from 1842 to 1945 when China came under foreign domination and control. Aware of this humiliation, the Chinese Communist Party now claims to be the agent through which China will resume its traditional role as the Middle Empire by displacing the United States as a preeminent world power, a goal the ChiComs intend. to reach by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Revolution. To this end, China has launched its Belt and Road Initiative, through which China seeks to occupy the center of international trade networks by turning weaker countries into economic customers. Using its vast wealth (built from decades of predatory business practices), China is making infrastructure investments around the world designed to trap sovereign borrowers in debt. Like a usurer, China then uses its leverage to extract concessions from its victims.

Upon Chambers’ death, novelist Arthur Koestler said The Witness is gone, the testimony will stand. President Bidens ‘cancellation of the National Garden of American Heroes project, which was to include a statue of Chambers, leaves Chambers’ testimony as all that remains standing in homage to his deep ideas. Chambers did not live to see the Third Rome collapse to be replaced by a Fourth Rome in Beijing. But he would have understood it. And by understanding Chambers, so can we.

# # #

Paul F. Petrick is a lawyer in Cleveland, Ohio.