Politics
The Fourth Rome By Paul F. Petrick, Esq.
CLEVELAND, OH September 18, 2021 When it comes to ostentatious displays of greatness, there is no party like a Communist Party. The festivities in Tiananmen Square commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 were a sight to behold. Dressed in a Mao costume and standing behind a podium adorned with a hammer and sickle, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China, spoke of national rejuvenation through the continued implementation of socialism at the Chinese, threatened the enemies of the Party and promised to thwart any attempt to avoid the desired anschluss by China with Taiwan. Xi did everything to summon the ghosts of Communist dictators without removing her shoe and hitting her on the podium. But beneath the Communist pageantry lies a less obvious similarity between the Chinese dragon of today and the Russian bear of yesteryear. Thus, Chinese communism, like its Soviet cousin, is tinged with historical cultural aspirations.
Communism is not Asian or Russian growth, as some argue. In its Soviet form, it was shaped and colored by Russian peculiarities. So observed Whittaker Chambers, who died 60 years ago, an anniversary which, aside from this chronicle, will go as unnoticed as Chambers’ 120th birthday last April. At the time of his death, Chambers was working on the long-awaited sequel to his shattering autobiography Witness (1952), a book that said as much about Communism and the non-Communist West as it did about his life. leading a Soviet spy ring of treacherous officials in Washington and his subsequent repudiation of that life. The sequel was to be called The Third Rome, and the unfinished work includes the longest section of Cold Friday (1964), a collection of writings by Chambers published posthumously. In it, Chambers explains how communism, like any successful faith that settles among an alien population, appropriates existing myths and cultural goals.
The Third Rome was an extension of a Time magazine essay that Chambers wrote analyzing Yalta’s 1945 lecture titled Ghosts on the Roof in which he imagined spectral figures of the slain Romanov family staring with counter-intuitive approval then that Stalin ensured Soviet domination of Eastern Europe in the post-war order established by the Allied powers. Chambers saw how Soviet foreign policy during the Cold War embodied the Russocentric belief in Moscow as the seat of a third Roman Empire, successor to Rome and Constantinople. Traditionally, this belief encompasses the idea that the manifest destiny of Russia is to lead a Pan-Slavic empire with the ultimate goal of reclaiming, in the name of Christianity, Constantinople and the Holy Land from Islam. This belief also encompasses the notion of Russian moral superiority over a supposedly decadent West, giving rise to an idea that has been present in Russian culture for centuries that the Russian people are destined to redeem the world. This messianic impulse, Chambers observed, was adapted and exploited by Lenin in his rise to power and enabled him to persuade enough of his compatriots that the world communist revolution was the vehicle through which Russia would bring the redemption of mankind.
If Chambers lived today, he might write an essay suggesting that the ghosts of ancient Chinese emperors were looking at Xi with approval. For Chinese Communism has successfully embodied a traditional sinocentric belief analogous to Third Rome, that China is the Middle Kingdom. This is the idea that the Chinese dynasties once occupied the center of world culture before a period from 1842 to 1945 when China came under foreign domination and control. Aware of this humiliation, the Chinese Communist Party now claims to be the agent through which China will resume its traditional role as the Middle Empire by displacing the United States as a preeminent world power, a goal the ChiComs intend. to reach by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Revolution. To this end, China has launched its Belt and Road Initiative, through which China seeks to occupy the center of international trade networks by turning weaker countries into economic customers. Using its vast wealth (built from decades of predatory business practices), China is making infrastructure investments around the world designed to trap sovereign borrowers in debt. Like a usurer, China then uses its leverage to extract concessions from its victims.
Upon Chambers’ death, novelist Arthur Koestler said The Witness is gone, the testimony will stand. President Bidens ‘cancellation of the National Garden of American Heroes project, which was to include a statue of Chambers, leaves Chambers’ testimony as all that remains standing in homage to his deep ideas. Chambers did not live to see the Third Rome collapse to be replaced by a Fourth Rome in Beijing. But he would have understood it. And by understanding Chambers, so can we.
# # #
Paul F. Petrick is a lawyer in Cleveland, Ohio.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yonkerstribune.com/2021/09/the-fourth-rome-by-paul-f-petrick-esq
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]