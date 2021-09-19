Imran begins dialogue with Taliban for inclusive government – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that he has started talks with the Afghan Taliban to persuade them to honor their commitment by forming an inclusive government that represents all ethnicities living in Afghanistan.

This move, according to the prime minister, will ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of the war-torn country, but of the entire region.

On his return from Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe, where he attended the two-day summit of cooperation organizations in Shanghai, Prime Minister Khan said on Saturday that he began a discussion with the Taliban following his meetings with the leaders. countries neighboring Afghanistan.

After meetings in Dushanbe with the leaders of Afghan neighbors and especially a long discussion with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, I began a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government including the Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks, a-t he tweeted.

Calls to include Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks in new package for peace and stability in Afghanistan

Afghanistan was at the center of discussions both at the SCO summit and in bilateral meetings between participating leaders on the sidelines of the event.

Almost all of the participating leaders stressed the need for an inclusive government representing diverse ethnic groups, minorities and political nuances in Afghanistan, but at the same time warned against abandoning Kabul, which they said could be a disaster. for the whole region.

Mr. Khan in his summit speech called on the Taliban to honor their commitments to an inclusive political structure where all ethnic groups are represented. He stressed that the formation of an inclusive government was vital for the stability of Afghanistan.

The interim government announced by the Taliban is not seen by the international community as inclusive as it is heavily dominated by old guard groups most of whom are Pashtuns with no representation of women and minority groups.

The world has persisted in its demand for an inclusive government in Afghanistan and has therefore been reluctant to recognize the new administration without the condition of inclusiveness being met. Recognition is especially important for Taliban leaders, as they are unlikely to obtain outside financial assistance without it.

Even before the Taliban took power last month, war-ravaged Afghanistan depended heavily on foreign aid, which accounted for 80% of its budget. The suspension of assistance by the international community has raised fears of an economic collapse in Afghanistan.

KABUL: A teacher checks nail hygiene for students at a school on Saturday, the first day of the week in Afghanistan. (Right) The boys attend their class at another school. Some Afghan girls returned to primary schools with gender-separated classes, but older girls faced anxious wait without any clarification as to whether and when they could return to secondary school. AFP / Reuters

Noting that the current configuration in Afghanistan could not be qualified as truly representative, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his speech at the SCO summit: The Taliban, who have become almost the full ruler of the country, have formed their own government , who took responsibility for the future of Afghanistan. It is an interim government, as the Taliban themselves say. It cannot be called truly representative or inclusive. We don’t see representatives of other ethnic groups here, but it certainly seems necessary to work with him as well.

In addition, Chinese President Xi Jinping said SCO member states should strengthen coordination, take full advantage of platforms such as the SCO-Afghanistan contact group, and facilitate a smooth transition in Afghanistan. We must encourage Afghanistan to put in place a broad and inclusive political framework, to adopt prudent and moderate domestic and foreign policies, to resolutely combat all forms of terrorism, to live in friendship with its neighbors and to truly engage. on the road to peace, stability and development.

Pakistan, which has been one of the strongest supporters of the international community’s engagement with the Taliban, has so far not officially recognized the Taliban government despite its active engagement in the new configuration, binding it ( recognition) to regional consensus.

While stressing the need for an inclusive government, Prime Minister Khan added in a series of tweets: After 40 years of conflict, this inclusiveness will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interests of not only Afghanistan but also the region.

The prime minister, however, did not give details of his discussion with the Taliban leadership on the issue of an inclusive government.

For the Taliban, building an inclusive government would be a challenge not only because the group is unlikely to share power with others, but also because of the reported cracks in the interim government.

Posted in Dawn, le 19 September 2021

