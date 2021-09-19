Indonesia to be a future key electric vehicle player in Asia with new Hyunday battery factory





The ceremony brought together, among others, several investment-related ministers, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman and CEO Chung Eui-Sun, LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Jong-un and PT HKML CEO William Wong. PT HKML Battery Indonesia is a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group, LG Energy Solution and the Indonesian private sector. With the move, Indonesia, the sleepy giant of Southeast Asia, has shown increased interest in becoming a key player in the emerging electric vehicle market. In his speech, the president said that this factory building was a form of the government’s seriousness in implementing industry endorsement. The seed for this interest was actually sown in 2012 by then Indonesian Minister of Public Enterprises, Dahlan Iskan. He was one of the main promoters of a national electric vehicle industry during his tenure and was personally involved in several efforts to lay the foundations for the national development of electric vehicles. The next central government was slow to embrace the concept, but several key people, influenced by Mr Iskans’ vision, started pushing in this direction. This seemed like the logical course of action, to take advantage of Indonesia’s vast nickel resources, the largest of all countries with a quarter of the world’s reserves. As is known, nickel is currently a major component for the production of battery cells. Finally, in March 2021, an important step was taken with the formation of IBC (Indonesia Battery Corporation), a holding company made up of four giant public companies: INALUM – National mining holding

Aneka Tambang – National Mineral Processing Company

Pertamina – National Oil and Gas Company

PLN – National Electricity Company IBC’s goal was for Indonesia to have an integrated battery industry, including mining, smelting, production of precursor materials, production of cells and battery packs, storage and stabilization of network energy and recycling. The projected capital investments have been estimated at around US $ 17 billion. This seemingly ideal environment for efficient large-scale battery manufacturing has been exploited by the Indonesian government to attract foreign industry leaders, providing mutually beneficial investment opportunities with technology transfer clauses. Apparently, industry leaders have responded favorably. IBC have reportedly partnered with CATL and LG Chem, battery giants from China and South Korea, respectively. IMIP (Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park), a nickel-based industrial zone near the Morowali nickel mines, consisting of nickel smelters and processing clusters, is currently under expansion. IMIP is opening new clusters for the production of nickel-cobalt and nickel-sulphide battery cathodes. The next few years could be the start of the diversification of electric vehicle production capacities in the East Asian region. Previously, electric vehicles in this region and their main components were mainly produced in Japan, South Korea and China. Yonathan Santoso is an autotech service supervisor who oversees a small team of technicians in the maintenance and repair of a wide variety of road vehicles. He loves electric cars and reports electric vehicle news on Torque news. Yonathan can be reached on Twitter at @MbahMobil.

