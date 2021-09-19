KE Won’t Collect KMC Taxes At Any Cost, Sindh Governor Says





The governor of Sindh Imran Ismail. Photo: File KMC is expected to develop its ability to collect taxes from Karachi, according to the governor of Sindh. “KE is not a tax collection agency and it should be doing its basic job instead of getting involved in the work of others,” he adds. I will convey the voice of the people to Prime Minister Imran Khan, said the governor of Sindh.

KARACHI: Opposing the proposal of Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Imran Ismail said that K-Electric (KE) would not be allowed to collect taxes from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from the Karachiites in at any cost, The News reported.

He made the remarks while addressing media representatives on Saturday after attending the 6th convocation of the Karachi campus of the University of Israel.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah proposed that KMC fire and conservation tax be collected from Karachi through KE’s monthly billing system for financial viability of city municipal authority .

The governor of Sindh has announced that he will oppose the decision of the Sindh government to collect taxes from KMC through monthly electricity bills.

He said the Sindh government apparently chose the easiest way to collect municipal taxes by adding them to electricity bills. “A person with the fewest resources duly pays the electricity bill fearing that due to non-payment the electricity could be disconnected,” Ismail said.

He added that instead of choosing the easiest way, the KMC should develop its ability to collect taxes from the city. “KE is not a tax collection agency and it should do its grassroots work instead of getting involved in the work of others,” said the governor.

“I will bring the voice of the people to Prime Minister Imran Khan because this is an attempt to establish a bad tradition. I am opposed to this proposal and I will also ask the Prime Minister that this should not be done at any cost ”, he declared.

Ismail said KE’s mandate was to provide electricity to Karachi and he was not mandated to do tax collection work in the city.

To a question, he replied that the media had always pointed out the sad situation of government-run schools in Sindh, as there was the phenomenon of ghost teachers and ghost schools in the province.

He said the media had also often reported that the premises of government-run schools in Sindh were used to accommodate livestock.

The governor expressed the hope that the government of Sindh will take serious steps to resolve the glaring problems in the education sector.

On another question, Ismail said he hoped the Sindh government would give serious consideration to allegations of buying school benches at exorbitant prices, saying the deal involved billions of taxpayer dollars.

