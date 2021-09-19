Xi’s reluctance to go overseas leads to speculation





Beijing [China], Sept. 19 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping’s reluctance to travel abroad has led to speculation about his health and may have diplomatic consequences for Beijing. Xi has not left his country for 600 days. He made his last trip to Myanmar on January 18, 2020. This year he has attended virtually more than a dozen meetings, The Singapore Post reported. Recently, on September 9, 2021, he virtually attended a summit of leaders of BRICS countries. In addition, he also had 60 phone calls with world leaders, including calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. These events have led to speculation about the state of health of the Chinese president who probably does not allow him to travel abroad and attend face-to-face meetings, reported The Singapore Post. Also in the past, there have been cases where meetings have been canceled and speeches delayed due to the poor health of the Chinese president. In September 2012, meetings with the visiting US Secretary of State, the Danish Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of Singapore were canceled without explanation. The exact reasons for the absence were never explained, The Singapore Post reported. The next known episode was during his visit to Italy, Monaco and France in March 2019. He appeared to be walking with a slight limp while inspecting the guard of honor and when visiting local sites. He was also seen supporting a chair as he sat down while meeting President Macron. During a speech in Shenzhen in mid-October 2020, Xi suffered a coughing fit as he spoke, prompting the media to speculate on the leader’s health. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam was seated at a notable distance, the Singapore Post reported. This has led to speculation if any of them were social distancing given the COVID situations. The occasion was a conference marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. Originally scheduled for 10 a.m., his remarks were delayed and he didn’t start until much later. During the hour-long speech, Xi spoke very slowly, frequently stopped to drink water, and coughed several times, as he struggled to utter some words. Moreover, its reluctance to go abroad could start to have diplomatic consequences for China, as it rules out the possibility of face-to-face meetings that can help ease tensions between China and the parties concerned, reported. The Singapore Post. Recent observations indicate that Xi Jinping does not meet with foreign leaders in person. No foreign chief is visiting China, forcing Xi to meet with him. If foreign ministers are visiting, they visit cities other than Beijing, which does not require Xi to meet with them. His presence at the G20 meeting scheduled for October 2021 in Rome has yet to be confirmed, The Singapore Post reported. (ANI)

