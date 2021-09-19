Universal credit cut will push 800,000 people into poverty, Boris Johnson warned | Universal credit

Boris Johnson is warned today that more than 800,000 people are at risk of slipping into poverty due to an impending cut in universal credit, amid a plot by high-ranking Tories to force the government to back down. last minute turn.

As conservatives across the party push for a compromise deal this weekend as ministers face a potential Commons revolt, the Observer has seen a new analysis that suggests the impact of cutting 20 per week could be severe with rising energy costs and food prices.

He finds that the additional support protected some 840,000 people from poverty in the second quarter of this year. Research from the Legatum Institute think tank includes 290,000 children, a figure of particular concern to conservatives, who fear a significant increase in child poverty after the cut. The figure includes the additional universal credit support granted to the self-employed.

With Tories warning that the cut would immediately undermine Johnson’s pledge to level the country, a claim repeated after his reshuffle last week, some 320,000 in the group were part of a family working full time before the pandemic, with 300 Another 000 in a family working both full time and part time.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, the architect of universal credit, attempted Monday to carry out a Commons coup by forcing a vote on the cut. The vote could embarrass the government if it goes ahead, with another former Welfare Minister Damian Green also supporting a multi-party amendment.

Duncan Smith said the Treasury risked repeating austerity mistakes by trying to cut pandemic-related spending too quickly. Universal credit is increasing because it brings people back to work, to the meaning of work, he said. We got caught, the Treasury now demanding that we start collecting the Covid money. We should treat this as a war debt. We cannot go back to a massive cutting exercise. Ultimately, this will affect the poorest in society.

Philippa Stroud, peer tory and executive director of the Legatum Institute think tank. Photography: Alecsandra Raluca Drgoi / The Guardian

Conservative colleague Philippa Stroud, CEO of the Legatum Institutes, who helped build universal credit as Duncan Smith’s advisor, said it was important for MPs to have all the facts when considering the move. reduction. Instead of withdrawing universal credit at this perilous time, we should focus our collective attention on ways to unlock prosperity in all of our regions and communities, she said.

Ministers are among those hoping the Treasury will use next month’s budget to unveil a compromise deal that would allow those working and on universal credit to earn more before their benefits start to be cut. So far, Rishi Sunak has insisted that there will be no rethinking the decision to end the 20-a-week increase at the end of the month.

Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, is among those pushing for concessions. The government has provided unprecedented levels of support throughout the pandemic, but now that we enter the recovery phase there are some incredibly difficult decisions to be made, especially around increasing universal credit, a- he declared. I have concerns about the impact removing this increase would have in the West Midlands, and I want to work with the government to see if other benefit levels could be changed to help mitigate the impact on most affected.

Another former Conservative Welfare Secretary David Gauke said that with rising inflation there was still time to find a compromise. The Treasury is right to worry about the long-term outlook for public finances but the complete and overnight withdrawal of the hike will be very painful for millions of households, especially in times of rising prices, he said. declared. The raise itself is a pretty crude policy, but there are very good reasons to redeploy the money from the raise to higher working allowances (even if they are then frozen) or a lower degressivity rate. [the rate at which the benefit is removed as a claimants working hours increase].

While Monday’s vote is not binding on the government, it could illustrate the level of concern within the Conservative ranks. Stephen McPartland, Conservative MP for Stevenage, said: It is not too late for the Prime Minister to step in and show his authority by supporting millions of people facing this reduction of more than 1,000 a year. Energy bills are skyrocketing, new worker taxes and reduced income of $ 20 a week may not seem like much, but for low-income people trying to do the right thing often makes all the difference. .

A government spokesperson said the increase to 20 universal credits had always been a temporary measure. It was designed to help claimants get through the economic shock and financial turmoil of the most difficult stages of the pandemic, and it did, they said. Universal credit will continue to provide vital support to those who have and do not have a job and its right as the government focuses on our plan for jobs, helping people return to work and helping those who already have a job. to progress and earn more.