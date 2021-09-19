38 Australian academics Letter to Jokowi, requesting amnesty for Saiful Mahdi





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – A total of 38 academy of Australia send a letter of application amnesty to the president Joko Widodo related issues Saiful Mahdi | Thursday (9/16/2021). Saiful is a speaker who was jailed after posting a message to a WhatsApp group criticizing the Acceptance Process for Future Civil Servants (CPNS) at Syiah Kuala University in Aceh province. He was sentenced to three months in prison and fined Rp 10 million for defamation. “One form of support is asking the president to release Saiful Mahdi,” said Usman Hamid, an executive from Amnesty International Indonesia. Kompas.com, Sunday (19/9/2021). Also read: Case of Unsyiah Saiful Mahdi Lecturer Criminalized After Campus Criticism The Supreme Court had previously rejected the cassation appeal filed by Saiful Mahdi. The Supreme Court ruling upheld the sentences handed down by the district and high courts of Banda Aceh. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail The court found Saiful guilty of defamation after he wrote a message to a WhatsApp group criticizing what he suspected was an irregularity in the CPNS acceptance process for professors in the university’s engineering faculty. Saiful was convicted on the basis of Article 27, paragraph (3), of the Electronic Information and Transaction Act (ITE). Read also : WhatsApp Group case, speaker Unsyiah Saiful Mahdi sentenced to 3 months in prison According to Usman Hamid, the amnesty is seen as enhancing Indonesia’s reputation for silencing freedom of expression. “We believe that your willingness to grant amnesty and release Dr Saiful Mahdi from prison will prevent undermining Indonesia’s reputation internationally,” a number of academics said Thursday in a statement. letter to the president. As we know, this case arose out of Saiful’s criticism of the acceptance process for the CPNS test for professors at the Faculty of Engineering of Unsyiah on February 25, 2019. Saiful criticized the recruiting process because he was aware of the participant’s file which allegedly did not meet the requirements, but was passed on through campus nonetheless. The review was forwarded through the WhatsApp group. Also read: Unsyiah speaker entangled in ITE law, IRSA sends amnesty request letter to Jokowi

