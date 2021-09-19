The Middle East’s Little-Known Liberal Past On Homosexuality (And How It Has Changed With Europe’s Influence)

The official anti-LGBT discourse in modern Turkey is so fierce that it is no longer uncommon for leaders to label members of the gay community as “perverts” and “deviants”.

This rhetoric is not exclusive to the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. For decades, leaders in the Middle East have insisted that homosexuality has no place in the Islamic world. But many reject this point of view, in what was once a tolerant region for homosexuality.

In the Ottoman Empire, which stretched from present-day Hungary to Yemen and covered more than 5 million km2, human relations were widely accepted. And so it was for a long time.

In the 8th century AD, Abu Nuwas |, who was to become one of the great poets of classical Arabic literature, was already writing on the passion and desire between men.

Even in some versions of the Iliad, one of the oldest and most important literary compositions, Achilles and Patroclus are described as lovers, although Homer, to whom the text is attributed, does not identify them as such. at least explicitly.

“When we analyze literature, poetry, puppet plays, etc., we realize that when the Ottoman Empire was founded, the concept of homosexuality, as something that defines someone and like the opposite of heterosexuality, fundamentally does not exist ”.

This is what Israeli historian Dror Ze’evi, a specialist in the political, social and cultural history of the Ottoman Empire and author of the book “Producing Desire: The Change in Sexual Discourse at Ottoman Middle East, 1500-1900 “. Mundo.

“For over 500 years the Ottomans continued something that had been established much earlier in the empires and Islamic states that preceded the Ottomans: that sexuality is a broad spectrum and not just a dichotomy between heterosexuality and homosexuality“he keeps on.

Today, more than a century after the fall of the empire, the picture is very different.

In the 21st century Middle East, most countries criminalize homosexuality, and in some, same-sex acts are paid for with prison terms and even death.

Specifically, they face the death penalty in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, notes the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), which monitors changes in laws relating to sex. homosexuality in the world.

According to the same source, in countries like Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, it is also possible that it is imposed the death penaltyto those convicted of these charges, although the law does not apply in all cases.

Homosexual relations are also persecuted in Lebanon, Libya or Syria, where they can be sentenced to prison terms.

In the rest of the region, there is a legal vacuum in this regard, being Bahrain and Israel the only exceptions.

In the latter, not only is homosexuality legal, but civil union between two people of the same sex is authorized and access to adoption is equal.

Currently, acceptance of homosexuality in the region varies, but is low in most countries.

Despite having a reputation for being more liberal than their neighbors, only 6% of Lebanese think homosexuality is acceptable, according to a 2019 Arab Barometer poll commissioned by the BBC’s Arab service.

In the Palestinian territories the percentage is 5%, while in Jordan and Tunisia only 7% consider it eligible.

Men and women seen in the same way

The current situation contrasts with the “sexual discourse” of the Ottoman Empire before the 19th century, which the Turkish sociologist and political scientist Irem zgren describes as “multiple and varied”.

“This does not mean that before there was a total acceptance of homosexuality. It was common and accepted, but it was not clear that men boast of their homosexuality in public places, ”he told BBC Mundo.

Dror Ze’evi shares this point of view and adds that although it was accepted by the majority, there has always been “a minority of Orthodox” who opposed it on the grounds that “the Koran does not accept it. not ‘sex between men.

In a study based on texts from the nineteenth century and which speaks of the sexual categories of the time, the sociologist explains that writing poems to hairless young people declaring love to them was a practice accepted even by religious authorities.

Likewise, “there was a sexual classification of men according to their passive or active role and not according to gender”, specifies the expert.

zgren also points out that both men and women were biologically viewed as “same-sex variations” and beauty was gender-neutral as well.

As for the men who had homosexual relations, “they were attracted to other men because of the lack of intellectual, spiritual or moral affinity in their relations with women, in particular because of the little education they had by. relationship to men, ”he emphasizes.

A more liberal society than the current one

In an etiquette manual published in 1599, Ottoman historian and bureaucrat Mustafa Ali describes sex with “beardless young men” as “shameful”, but later accepts that they have “sensual qualities“.

Researchers see it as further evidence of the extent of homosexuality at the time, even though it was only legal between a man and a woman.

Until the middle of the 19th century, Ottoman laws regulated aspects such as fornication AND relationships between two people of the same sex, speaking of all of this. in detail and openly.

But with the emergence of the Ottoman bureaucracy in the 19th century, the rulers of the Empire decided to change the laws and undertake a process they called modernization, adopting a Western view of sexuality that favored sex. heteronormativity, the experts consulted agree.

An inspired penal code To French

In the Ottoman Penal Code approved in 1958 and inspired by the French, many sexual matters, such as extramarital affairs, were classified under the title of “honor killings”.

“Before this penal code, gender was not reduced to masculine and feminine. To define male sexuality, there are at least seven Ottoman words. Currently, these words do not exist in the Turkish language, ”explains zgren, who is also a professor of political science at Katip Celebi University in Izmir, Turkey.

From then on, the Ottoman elites began to suppress homosexuality and a new sense of “shame“When we refer to a sexuality that did not exist before, the experts consulted agree.

“The importation of European laws has created a dichotomy. Heteronormativity was imported as the norm and it started to change a structure that had existed for centuries, ”adds zgren.

While the Ottoman penal code inaugurated a less liberal society, the text nor did he criminalize homosexuality.

Historian Robert Beachy, from Yonsei University in Seoul, points out that the concept of “homosexuality” was invented in 1868 by Austro-Hungarian writer and journalist Kroly Mria Kertbeny, from there it was transported to France, in the Anglo-Saxon world, to the Middle East and the rest of the world.

“The word ‘homosexuality’ was first used in brochures in German to denote activism against the Prussian state, who rejected sodomyThe Beachy Dice has BBC Mundo.

“It is normal that it spread to the Middle East, because towards the end of the 19th century, there was a lot of cultural and economic exchanges between the Ottoman Empire and the German Empire, in particular Prussia.

During the same period, the UK and France introduced new criminal codes punish homosexuality in their territories.

After the First World War, the two colonial powers of the time divided the region among themselves and took with them their laws and visions against homosexuality.

And after becoming independent, almost no country has changed these laws, with a few exceptions like Israel, Bahrain, and Jordan.

“I live in Asia and have seen how many young men today have male lovers, but then they get married and get married. Some still have male lovers after marriage, ”says Beachy.

“This is how it worked for a long time in the Middle East and in many parts of Asia and it was known, until The West came and imposed its visions influenced by Christianity. “

In recent decades, the proliferation of Islamic fundamentalist groups and the application of the Sharia Islamic law in some countries has made it almost impossible to decriminalize homosexuality.

AND the poetry of Abu Nuwas, celebrated in the past in the Islamic world, is now regarded with shame by some groups.

Already in 2001, the Egyptian Minister of Culture had one of his books burned in its entirety because his verses advocated homosexuality.

