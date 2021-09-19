Small loans of Rs19bn disbursed to 15,000 young people – Journal





LAHORE: The government has provided 19 billion rupees to 15,000 young people under Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan’s program since its inception two years ago.

According to an official document, the device is open to people between the ages of 21 and 45 from all walks of life. As of September 15, more than 1.211 million applications had been received by the banks, of which 21,000 had been approved and 26 billion rupees allocated to them. Of the 21,000 applicants, 15,000 obtained loans worth Rs 19 billion, creating more than 30,000 jobs in various sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture and services.

The program, launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Imran Khan, consists of three levels. Under Level 1, loans are offered between 100,000 and 1 million rupees with a margin of 3%. Levels 2 and 3 offer loans of Rs1m to Rs10m and Rs10m to Rs25m with a mark-up of 4pc and 5pc, respectively. With a total of Rs 100 billion allocated to the program, 25% of which is for women, the payback period for easy installment loans spans eight years.

Among the provinces, Punjab leads loan disbursements with 14.052 billion rupees so far. Disbursements in Sindh are 2.938 billion rupees, 1.315 billion rupees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 513 million rupees in Islamabad, 128 million rupees in Gilgit-Baltistan, 113 million rupees in Balochistan and 84 million of rupees in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on gender distribution, 91.7%, 8.3% and 0.01% of men, women and transgender people respectively benefited from the program. The 19 billion rupees disbursed so far include 12% in manufacturing, 19% in agriculture and 69% in services.

The program was started for the socio-economic improvement of the youth through the creation of jobs and business opportunities in various sectors, with the Bank of Punjab being a key contributor to the development of the program’s functionalities, from the digital application form. and the portal of the National Information Technology Council. .

Posted in Dawn, le 19 September 2021

