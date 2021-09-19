California Recall Vote Shows Trump’s Big Lie Is Now a Republican Playbook | American politics





It was a preemptive attack on the truth by some of the biggest names on the American right.

Former President Donald Trump has warned that the ballot will be rigged. Republican candidate Larry Elder predicted shenanigans. Conservative media star Tomi Lahren suggested voter fraud was inevitable.

The attempt to sow distrust of California’s recall efforts began long before Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom won a landslide victory on Tuesday, thwarting Elder and other Republicans who hoped to replace him.

The barrage of false claims echoed Trump’s big lie about a stolen presidential election and was equally baseless. But, crucially, they also demonstrated that undermining faith in the integrity of elections has become a standard strategy for many Republicans facing defeat at the polls.

We saw it in the November elections; we saw it in the January 6 uprising, Newsom associate Sean Clegg told reporters this week. We don’t have a Democratic and Republican Party in this country. We have a democratic party and an anti-democratic party.

He added: They’re trying to throw battery acid on our constitution, on our electoral standards, and that’s a preview of the attractions to come. Were going to see the same thing in 2022 and the same thing in 2024. And unfortunately it has become Trump’s playbook and they are going for it. And they are going back.

Although Democrats outnumber Republicans in California almost twice, party leaders feared Newsom was vulnerable to a recall regarding its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including mask and vaccine warrants.

Radio host Talk Elder was the leading contender among the 46 replacement ballot contenders, which also included reality TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and would almost certainly have become governor if the recall had been successful.

But as opinion polls showed Newsom in a dominant position, Republicans pushed the circular argument that they could only lose if the vote was rigged. Much of the Republican alarmism has focused on the widespread use of postal ballots, even though an overwhelming majority of Californians voted by mail before the pandemic without irregularities.

Elder said he thought there could very well be some shenanigans, such as there was in the 2020 election. A website affiliated with his campaign contained a link to a Stop CA Fraud site where people could report suspicious voting activity or sign a petition requiring a special legislative session to investigate. Some of the language was identical to a petition circulated to aid Trump in his efforts to overthrow last year’s presidential election.

Trump himself weighed in during the final days of the campaign, including a statement that rhetorically asked: Does anyone really believe the California recall election isn’t rigged?

Governor Gavin Newsom celebrates his recall victory in California. Photograph: Rich Pedroncelli / AP

The unfounded allegations have infiltrated the right-wing media ecosystem. Fox Nation host Lahren said: The only thing that will save Gavin Newsom is voter fraud, as they say stay awake. Watch out for the ongoing electoral fraud in California, as it will have dire consequences not only for this state, but for the upcoming election.

But conspiracy theories have been blunted by the scale of Newsom’s victory thanks to healthy participation, support for his Covid-19 measures, and a radical rejection of Trump-style populism. In the end, even Elder didn’t mention the fraud when he spoke to his followers after losing, pleading: Let’s be graceful in defeat.

Trump, however, called it totally rigged and the right-wing media were particularly reluctant to acknowledge the result. In a Twitter thread, Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, noted that the pro-Trump One America News Network (OANN) had spent hours talking about the recall while dancing around that Newsom had won.

It’s going to be hard to find a Republican candidate who loses and accepts his election results Joe Walsh

It’s just weird, Stelter tweeted. OAN does not allege fraud but completely ignores the news. Finally, 12 hours after Newsoms ‘victory was widely projected, OANN briefly mentioned that the recall secured Gavin Newsoms’ role as governor of California.

A tighter race could have gotten uglier. Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman from Illinois, said: It’s a hell of a good thing the California election hasn’t been closed at all because Larry Elder and Donald Trump and all the other Republicans have pointed out that if the elections were to be close, it was all going to be because of voter fraud.

It’s the Republican Party’s playbook. It will be difficult to find, in the future, a Republican candidate who loses and accepts the results of his election. They’re all going to be a big loser like Trump.

Walsh, who challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination last year, added: To be a viable Republican today, you have to lie or you have to deny the truth. You can’t say Joe Biden won fair and square. We cannot say that January 6 was an insurrection. You have to be careful saying that the vaccines are working.

To be a Republican today, you have to pretty much question every election you lose. It’s Trump’s legacy and you’ll see it again in 2024.

But relentlessly destroying the electoral process could prove to be counterproductive. Last year, Republicans feared that Trump’s claims of widespread fraud due to an expansion of mail-in voting during the pandemic would persuade many Republicans to stay at home. His incessant screams in Georgia may have cost Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue their seats in the second round of the Senate last January.

It’s almost like self-sabotaging, why would their constituents want to come out if they think their vote won’t count? Drexel Heard

Drexel Heard, a Los Angeles-based Democratic strategist, said of the California recall: You have Republican strategists here now complaining about the language Republicans were using, and certainly Donald Trump was using, could have had an effect on the suppression of Republican participation in some places. Orange County, which was red in the last election, voted no on the recall.

He added: It’s almost like self-sabotage. The more they keep talking about election rigging, it won’t affect Democrats, it will affect their constituents because why would their constituents want to come out if they think their vote won’t count? What the Democrats have said is that we want everyone to vote, whether they are Democrats or Republican.

However, Trump’s allies have more insidious lines of attack. Although state officials, judges and then Attorney General William Barr found no significant flaws in the 2020 election, some of the Republicans who sought to overthrow them are now vying for positions. of power over how future elections are conducted in swing states.

With Trump’s backing, they are running to become Secretaries of State, a position that can be critical in deciding issues such as which names to remove from voters lists, who receives a mail-in ballot, and what technology is used to certify. the results.

The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate has been conducting a specious audit of the 2020 Maricopa County election for months. Photograph: Matt York / AP

Among them is Mark Finchem, who this week got Trump’s approval for Arizona secretary of state. He pushed the QAnon conspiracy theories and attended the January 6 rally that culminated in a deadly insurgency on the United States Capitol. Trump praised Finchem for his incredibly powerful stance on the massive voter fraud that took place during the 2020 presidential scam.

And on Thursday, the 45th President backed Matthew DePerno for Michigan Attorney General, saying he was on the front line for a fair and accurate election, as he fights tirelessly to reveal the truth about the election scam presidential elections of 3 November.

The big lie is also manifested in a ridiculous audit of the 2020 Arizona election that is expected to deliver purported conclusions this month. Pennsylvania Republicans plan to hold hearings as part of an inquiry into the ballot, while the Texas state senate has passed a bill allowing party officials to seek a review of election results.

It’s a very damaging and corrosive pattern that’s accelerating nowLarry Jacobs

Observers fear that this new republican orthodoxy could only erode the foundations of democracy. Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: It’s going to be here for a long time now. It’s a shame because we can lose a good number of Americans to civic belief in the constitution and the electoral process, no matter who wins.

I think it’s happening: it’s 20-30% of the electorate, almost all Republicans. This is not good and when Democrats lose close races you will find a number of Democrats who now think it is okay, so it is a very damaging and corrosive model that is now picking up steam.

Jacobs added: Remember Democrats were saying similar things in 2016: a smaller number and the losing candidate quickly stepped forward and acknowledged the loss, so it didn’t go as far as what Trump and the Republicans did. Nonetheless, there is this corrosive and disturbing tendency in all parties to challenge the very foundation of American democracy – that elections decide.

