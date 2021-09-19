Prime Minister Modi to decide on new infrastructure investments in Afghanistan: Nitin Gadkari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will decide whether or not India will invest in infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, Nitin Gadkari said. (Photo: PTI)

With Afghanistan under Taliban control, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday that a final decision on further infrastructure investment in the war-torn country will be taken by the prime minister with the Minister of Foreign Affairs after reviewing the current situation.

Gadkari, who heads the Ministry of Roads and Highways Transport, also said that while many infrastructure projects in that country have been completed by India, some have yet to be.

Last month, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, overthrowing the previous elected leadership that was backed by the West.

“We built a dam (Salma Dam)… we worked in water resource areas in Afghanistan,” Gadkari said when answering a question about whether India would invest more in the now controlled country. by the Taliban.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will decide whether or not India will invest in infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, Gadkari said.

“As a friendly country, we had discussions with Afghan government officials about building some roads (also)… it’s good that I didn’t start building roads (in Afghanistan). .. the situation there is worrying, ”he told PTI. in an interview.

India has invested around $ 3 billion in various social assistance and infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.

On Friday, Modi said the world community should decide “collectively” and “thoughtfully” to recognize the new configuration in Afghanistan because of questions about its acceptability, as the change of power was not “inclusive”.

