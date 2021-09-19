President Jokowi conveys RI’s commitment to tackle climate change, in meeting responding to Biden’s invitation

The President of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo was also invited to the meeting and Jokowi also responded to the invitation.

SERAMBINEWS.COM – The President of the United States holds a meeting with the leaders of the main countries in the framework of discussions on energy and climate change.

Deputy Foreign Minister (Wamenlu) Mahendra Siregar said in English that Indonesian President Joko Widodo directly conveyed Indonesia’s concrete measures to tackle climate change.

“These are concrete and very committed measures in the fight against climate change, in particular the implementation of energy transactions towards new and renewable energies”, declared the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs during a press conference Saturday (18/9/2021).

This meeting aims to bring together cooperation between the main countries, for ambitious concrete steps in achieving the goals at the COP 26 meeting in Glasgow in November.

Specifically, this is to ensure that global temperature changes do not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The deputy foreign minister said the president also said that Indonesia has launched a new transformation of renewable energy and economic acceleration based on technology and green energy.

In particular, America has asked for support for the Matane Global Commitment, which is an agreement or joint pledge to tackle emissions caused by methane gas.

“The president generally supports this approach by suggesting that the whole process be conducted openly through a transparent and participatory mechanism,” said the deputy foreign minister.

During the meeting, President Jokowi said that the methane gas reduction had been included in the Indonesian NDC which had been updated and submitted to the United Nations.

President Jokowi was one of 10 other heads of state of government who attended and spoke at the virtual meeting.

Also present were the President of the European Commission, the President of the Council of Europe and the Secretary General of the United Nations.

