New Zealand players reach Dubai after derailment of ‘credible threat’ in Pakistan

WELLINGTON, Sept. 19 (Reuters) – New Zealand have been warned of a “specific and credible threat” to their team, the country’s cricket council said on Sunday, explaining the reasons for the tour’s abrupt abandonment. Pakistan as the team reached Dubai.

New Zealand withdrew from the limited tour on the day of the opening match in Rawalpindi on Friday, citing a security alert from the New Zealand government. Read more

“What I can say is that we have been advised that this is a specific and credible threat against the team,” said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) general manager David White, in a press release.

“Everything changed on Friday. The advice changed, the threat level changed and as a result we took the only responsible action possible.

“Unfortunately, given the advice we had received, we had no way of staying in the country.”

New Zealand were traveling to Pakistan for the first time in 18 years and were also scheduled to make five Twenty20 matches in Lahore.

The top teams largely avoided Pakistan following an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six police officers and two civilians.

The players left Islamabad on a chartered flight on Saturday and reached Dubai where the contingent of 34 are undergoing a 24-hour self-isolation period, the NZC said in a statement.

Twenty-four of them will return home next week, while the rest will join New Zealand’s Twenty20 World Cup squad for the flagship tournament scheduled in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17.

Stung by the shock of the withdrawal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to seize the ruling International Cricket Council.

Even Prime Minister Imran Khan’s telephone chat with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern could not save the tour and prevent a blow to Pakistan’s hopes of hosting top international teams.

Prime Minister Ardern said NZC “made the right decision” to withdraw from the tour.

“You will understand why we are not able to give more information on the nature of the intelligence, if not to say that it was a direct threat and that it was a credible threat,” he said. she told reporters on Sunday.

The advice was also supported by security consultants from NZC and other independent sources, the cricket council said.

While the general tenor of the threat was immediately shared with the PCB, White said specific details could not and will not be disclosed.

White also sent a report to the news site www.stuff.co.nz which claimed that a member of the team had received death threats before embarking on the Pakistan tour. He said the email threats had been “transferred to our security provider” and “turned out to be hoaxes and not credible.”

