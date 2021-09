The Trump Prophets’ Rally – The New York Times

Beyond the spiritual test of unfulfilled prophecies, there are very earthly issues here: Under Mr. Strangs’ leadership, Charisma has grown from a church magazine to a multi-faceted institution with a multitude of best- New York Times sellers, millions of podcast downloads and one foot remaining in print, with a circulation of 75,000 copies for its first magazine. It is widely regarded as the flagship publication of the growing Pentecostal world, which has more than 10 million people in the United States. With her mix of political and prophetic themes, Charisma had tapped into a considerable market and electoral force. In 2019, a poll found that more than half of White Pentecostals believed Mr. Trump was divinely anointed, with additional research highlighting the importance of prophecy voters in the 2016 election.

In his new book, Mr. Strang only mentions the former president in passing, with much more attention on such topics as the coming Antichrist and the hated government overlords seeking to eradicate religion en bloc.

Mr. Strang summed it up. The point is, there are people who want to annul Christianity.

Christians and other conservatives must wake up and stand up, Strang said in an interview. It’s written on the cover of the book.

The supernatural and the mass media have long been fused in the history of Pentecostalism. In 1900s Los Angeles, Aimee Semple McPherson broadcast news-style reports of miracles and prophetic words on her own radio station in Echo Park. Oral Roberts has led healing crusades across the television screen. The Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker duo mastered the flashy style of prime-time talk shows.

Mr. Strangs’ journalistic career began in Florida as a junior reporter at The Sentinel Star, where he covered more mundane topics like police and town halls. In 1975, Mr. Strang founded Charisma, then a small periodical published by Calvary Assembly of God, an Orlando-area congregation he frequented with his wife. Mr. Strang bought the magazine from the Mother Church in 1981 and embarked on religious publishing.

Over time, Charisma flourished. The editorial voice had the sunny boosterism of a hometown newspaper, covering leading figures from the Pentecostal world, an audience Mr. Strang believed to be woefully underserved. While competitors such as today’s Christianity courted the button-down elite of American evangelicalism, Charisma cornered a niche market of so-called charismatic Christians, distinguished by their interest in gifts of the world. spirit, including things like healings, speaking in tongues, and modernity. prophecy of the day. Mr. Strang has eschewed questions of stifling dogma for mind-boggling stories about the Holy Spirit moving through current events. Editorial meetings would focus on finding what a former employee called the spiritual warmth behind the headlines of the day.

We didn’t want to become the kind of boring publications that many religious journals are, Strang wrote in an early editor’s note. That’s why we went first class with this post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/19/business/trump-election-prophecy-charisma-media.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos