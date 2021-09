Capt Amarinder: He is incompetent, will oppose any move to do Navjot Sidhu CM: La Tribune Inde

Resigning as CM, Capt Amarinder Singh pointed his gun at PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu, calling him incompetent and a threat to the security of Punjab and India. Speaking to Sanjeev Bariana, he said he would oppose any move to make Sidhu CM. Excerpts …

Why do you call Navjot Sidhu a security threat?

He is incompetent and a friend of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the head of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. We saw them in an embrace at the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. I will never compromise on national security, ever. I will fight any movement to make it CM.

I will choose from the options available. I am an army man. I will not quit politics and will be active in the next polls.

What is your future course of action?

I am going to talk to friends that I made during 52 years of my political career and decide on the way forward. Politics is not static. It is a moving game. Give me time. I will choose from the options available. I have not decide yet. I am an army man. I will not quit politics and will be active in the next polls.

You seem to have lost the confidence of members of Parliament. Your comment?

How is it possible? Barely a week ago, I sent a list to Sonia Gandhi with the signatures of 63 deputies in my support. It is not wise to replace a CM months before the elections. The results will show it. I was not informed of the PLC meeting, an indicator that they were all ready to withdraw me. I am sad that the social measures of my government, in particular on the drug front, have not been duly recognized.

Do you feel abandoned by management?

I am not satisfied with the way party president Sonia Gandhi handled the situation.

My association with Rajiv Gandhi goes back to school. I am angered by the baseless political refrain against me. We have fulfilled 92 percent of the promises made in our election manifesto. We have done much more than promised, for example in the health sector, by providing the best facilities to the poor. The 18-point agenda is only a small part of the poll manifesto.

Not desperate

The replacement of the CM is a panic reaction from the Congressional high command to save the party’s situation after it has failed to deliver on its commitments for more than 4 years. —Ashwani Sharma, head of the Punjab BJP

Admission of failure

The resignation is a self-admission on the part of Congress as well as its high command that the party has failed to deliver. —Sukhbir Badal, Head of SAD

Lack of governance

Governance in the Punjab was the biggest victim of the Congress party’s “Game of Thrones”. —Raghav Chadha, AAP leader

