Boris Johnson live news: PM warned of national security issue of CO2 situation





Boris Johnson cabinet reshuffle: what does his new team look like? Boris Johnson’s government has been warned that the UK faces a national security issue due to a sudden shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) used by the food and drink industry, with the issue likely to cause problems in the food supply chain. Ranjit Singh Boparan, owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, warned on Saturday that there was potential for massive food waste across the country due to the shortage, which is linked to soaring wholesale gas prices. . This is clearly a national security issue and unlike the labor supply crisis, where the government’s response to our sector has been disappointing to say the least, it needs to be addressed urgently. said Mr Boparan. It came as new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss defended the UK’s security pact with the US and Australia (AUKUS) following strong criticism from France over the ‘OK. The pact infuriated Paris after the Australian government announced it would withdraw from a $ 30 billion deal with the French to supply it with conventionally powered diesel-electric submarines. Key points Show last update



1632037460 France claims UK as junior partner in new security pact France accused the UK of being a junior partner in a new security pact with the US and Australia, in the country’s latest rebuke of the deal. In response to the pact, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered the recall of French ambassadors to the United States and Australia, but made no similar order for the country’s envoy to London. Europe Minister Clément Beaune suggested on French television that the move was due to the fact that the UK was only the junior partner in the deal. Our British friends explained to us that they were leaving the EU to create Global Britain. It is clear that this is a return to the American fold and an accepted form of vassalization, said Beaune. The UK is clearly trying to find its feet, perhaps there has been a lack of thinking about the strategic future. Today, they are hiding in the American fold. I hope that will not be their policy for decades to come. He added: We see through this partnership, this strategic alliance and after the Kabul crisis, that Global Britain appears to be more of a US junior partner than working with different allies. Conrad DuncanSeptember 19, 2021 8:44 AM 1632036754 Johnson accused of neglecting national security as he prepares to skip key meetings The Covid-19 and Afghanistan emergencies have revealed how Boris Johnson neglects national security, according to a very critical report released today. The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy accused the PM of overseeing an inadequate Whitehall system that lacks clear lines of accountability and cannot cope with multiple crises. Our Deputy Political Editor, Rob merrick, has the full story below: Conrad DuncanSeptember 19, 2021 8:32 AM 1632036194 New Foreign Secretary Truss defends UK security pact with US and Australia New Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has defended the UK’s security pact with the US and Australia (AUKUS) following strong criticism from France of the deal. Ms Truss said the deal – which will see the UK and US working to develop a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian Navy – shows Britain is ready to defend his interests with a hard head. However, the deal angered France as the Australian government canceled a $ 30 billion deal with the French for conventionally powered diesel-electric vessels. Write in The Sunday TelegraphMs. Truss said the pact underscores the UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. She argued that Britain would always be a staunch champion of freedom and free enterprise around the world. But freedoms must be defended, which is why we are also building strong security links around the world, she added. That is why, last week, the Prime Minister announced, alongside our friends President [Joe] Biden and Prime Minister [Scott] Morrison, creating a new security partnership called Aukus. This shows that we are ready to show determination to defend our interests and challenge unfair practices and malicious acts. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (PENNSYLVANIA) Conrad DuncanSeptember 19, 2021 8:23 AM 1632035235 UK faces national security issue over CO2 shortage in food industry The UK faces a national security concern due to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) used by the food industry for refrigeration and delivery. The meat supply to supermarkets and restaurants is expected to be affected within days by a gas shortage, with the British Poultry Council warning the industry is heading into a downward spiral towards seriously struggling supply chains. Our journalist, Peter Stubley, has the full story below: Conrad DuncanSeptember 19, 2021 8:07 AM 1632034740 Hello and welcome to The independentlive coverage of UK politics today. Conrad DuncanSeptember 19, 2021 7:59 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-national-security-latest-b1922803.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos