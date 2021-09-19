Sudan accepts Turkey’s mediation on border disputes with Ethiopia

Sudan has accepted a mediation offer from Turkey to resolve border disputes with Ethiopia, an official said on Saturday.

During Sudanese Sovereign Council chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s visit to Turkey last month, he accepted an initiative from the Turkish leadership to resolve border disputes with Ethiopia, Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Al- Sadiq Al-Mahdi at a press conference in Khartoum.

She further stressed that the North African country wished to improve its relations with Turkey in various fields, especially on the political and economic fronts.

Al-Burhan visited Turkey in August and signed several economic agreements with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

She also said that Sudan has asked the UN Security Council to drop international sanctions regarding the situation in the western region of Darfur.

The situation in Sudan, especially Darfur, has changed since the Sudanese revolution, the formation of the transitional government and the signing of the peace agreement in the region, so the Sudan needs the support of the international community to the implementation of the Juba peace accord instead of the continuation of the sanctions imposed by the policies and practices of the old regime.

She also said that Sudan has agreed to open offices for the United Nations Human Rights Council as well as for the International Criminal Court (ICC).