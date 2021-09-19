French disappointment: the United States and Australia betrayed and discredited us





2 hours ago You cannot play audio or video with this device Visual text, . The French foreign minister accused Australia and the United States of lying about a new security agreement which led Paris to recall its ambassadors. In an interview with France 2 television, Jean-Yves Le Drian also accused countries of “fraud and breach of trust”. The deal, known as Aukus, allows Australia to acquire the technology to build submarines powered by undersea. The move disrupted France’s multibillion-dollar deal with Australia. The deal, which also includes the UK, was widely seen as an effort to counter the impact of China’s South China Sea looga challenge. France was informed just hours before the deal was announced earlier this week. Speaking on Saturday, Le Drian said there were “strong tensions” within the coalition. “The fact that for the first time in the history of American-French relations we recall our ambassador for consultation is a serious political act, which shows the extent of the current crisis in our countries,” he told France 2. He said the ambassadors had been recalled to “reassess the situation”. Quote Images, Reuters Photo caption, French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian New British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss defended the deal in a Sunday Telegraph article, saying it showed Britain’s willingness to “open its ears” to defend its interests. The deal means Australia will become the seventh country in the world to operate a nuclear submarine. This announcement marks the end of a $ 37 billion agreement signed by France with Australia in 2016 for the construction of 12 submarines. China, meanwhile, accused the three powers involved in the security deal of “brainwashing China into a cold war.” A White House official said the Biden administration will contact France in the coming days to resolve their dispute. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she understood France’s “disappointment” and hoped to work with that country. “Major strategic change” The deal, in which allied countries share the internet and other technologies, is described by UK national security adviser Stephen Lovegrove as a “major strategic shift”. This means Australia will become the seventh country in the world to use a nuclear powered ship. Lovegrove said the deal is “the most significant energy partnership that has taken place anywhere in the world in the past 60 years.” China, meanwhile, accused the coalition of thinking of a cold war that could harm its own interests. Chinese state newspaper Global Times warned against deploying troops, adding that Australian troops appeared to be “the first to die” in the Chinese “resistance”. Today, Chinese President Xi Jinping said foreign powers should not be allowed to interfere in the country’s affairs. “The future of the country’s development must be firmly in our hands,” he said, according to state media. But Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton pushed back Beijing’s reaction. US Says China “Greatest Threat to Freedom” “This is not the first time that we see how angry China is with Australia,” he said. “We are a proud democracy. We support our neighbors to ensure peace, and cooperation will make the region safer. It is a fact and no negligence can deny the truth.” At the same time, China on Thursday asked to join a key Asia-Pacific trade deal to strengthen its position in the region. The Foreign Office, however, denied that the move was a response to a deal between the UK, US and Australia. If he adheres to the CPTPP agreement, signed in 11 by 11 countries including Australia and Japan, it will strengthen China’s trade potential.

