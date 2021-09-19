NCOC reserves Sunday for partially vaccinated people – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) is dedicating another Sunday (today) to partially vaccinated people for the third week in a row to make it easier for them to get their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In contrast, the number of daily infections decreased by 50 percent over the course of more than a month.

It should be mentioned that although a large number of people have received the first dose, it has been observed that some avoid receiving the second dose.

According to NCOC data, more than 72 million doses have been administered, of which more than 54 million people received the first injection and about 24 million are fully immune.

The NCOC has urged the masses to avail themselves of the second dose of vaccine throughout the week. To administer the second dose, eligible citizens can access vaccination centers without waiting for a message. Sunday was exclusively specified for the second dose only. All federating units have been instructed accordingly, according to a statement released by the forum.

Speaking to Dawn, Department of National Health Services (NHS) spokesperson Sajid Shah said the move was aimed at giving partially vaccinated people the opportunity to be fully vaccinated without any issues.

I advise people to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible because in a few weeks it will become difficult to move around without a vaccination certificate. Over the next few months, unvaccinated people may not be able to shop and travel on public transport; nor will they be able to continue their work without being fully immunized, Shah warned.

He said some mass vaccination centers in each city would remain open on Sunday (today) for people requiring a second dose, advising them not to wait for a message from the helpline.

Meanwhile, NCOC data revealed the country recorded 63 deaths and 2,512 new patients in a single day, with a nationwide positivity ratio calculated at 4.4 pc.

The number of cases declined by 50% in more than a month as around 5,000 patients were reported in the first week of August. However, 5,117 people are still in intensive care.

More than 50% of ventilators were occupied in Multan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Lahore, while more than 50% of oxygen beds were used in Swabi, Bannu, Sargodha and Bahawalpur. There were 64,564 active cases as of September 18.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said it had purchased 500,000 doses of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, and turned them over to the NHS ministry.

The coronavirus was first detected in China in December 2019, then spread to other countries. Pakistan had closed its borders and taken a number of steps to stop transmission. The first case in the country was reported in the last week of February 2020.

On March 13, the first meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), made up of senior civilian and military leaders, was held to discuss the crisis which was later declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) .

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the NSC meeting and called on relevant authorities to devise a comprehensive strategy to prevent the spread of the virus.

A lockdown was announced on March 16, 2020 and a number of industries including construction, educational institutions, restaurants and wedding venues have been closed.

Pakistan had also sealed its western border with Afghanistan and Iran and closed the Kartarpur shrine to local people. According to health authorities, Pakistan has so far been affected by four waves of Covid-19.

Posted in Dawn, le 19 September 2021

