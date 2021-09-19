President Jokowi ordered me to build a training camp and sports center for disabled athletes





Jakarta: Republic of Indonesia Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali received instructions from President Joko Widodo to build a fully equipped sports science training camp as a center for training for disabled athletes. In addition to training camps, sports centers will also be built in 10 provinces across Indonesia. This is in line with the Great National Sports Design (DBON) which has been prepared by the Department of Youth and Sports in collaboration with relevant stakeholders as a guide for the systematic and sustainable training of high performance athletes. “The president ordered me directly yesterday when he gave his assessment (to the athletes). So Mr. President, Mr. Jokowi gave me instructions and orders to immediately build a training camp or a training center. ‘training for our Paragames athletes or our disabled athletes with full facilities,’ said Youth and Sports Minister Amali as a resource person on a special program called ‘Tribute to the Paralympians’ Metro TV, Saturday (18 / 9) evening. The Paralympic athletes who won the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Leani Ratri Oktila, Dheva Anrimusthi, David Jacobs, Sapto Yogo Purnomo, Hary Susanto and Parabadminton coach, Sapta Kunta Purnama, also participated as resource persons in this event. event. According to Menpora Amali, this step is a form of government attention and support, as well as providing the same position and facilities for Olympic and Paralympic athletes or athletes without disabilities and athletes with disabilities. “Now, in the Grand Design of National Sports, we give an equal place, which is equal between Olympic and Paralympic athletes,” explained Menpora Amali. Because, based on the recognition of the Indonesian AFN athletes, coaches and administrators of the previous period, athletes with disabilities seemed to have been ignored and even neglected and did not get the same place as athletes without disabilities. “They (athletes with disabilities) really feel the government’s attention to level the playing field for the disabled. This will boost the morale of the athletes who have not been recruited (future disabled athletes) “, he concluded. Menpora Amali believes that with the existence of DBON as a guide to athletic success and the construction of sports centers, finding and developing talent for non-disabled athletes will be easier and less difficult than it is today. “If this is the road (DBON), the presidential regulation is the way, all ministries, institutions support it, the provincial government, the city district government support it. I am optimistic that the goal will be achieved, the important thing is that we are consistent and that we focus on what is contained in the Grand Design of National Sports “, he hoped. If the collaboration between the stakeholders goes well and the government continues to pay attention to athletes with disabilities, the Minister of Youth and Sports believes that this will increase their enthusiasm for an athletic career. “I believe if we pay attention like that people will flock to be our disabled athletes because so far they see that they are on the fringes and have never been taken as seriously as they are now.” , he explained. (ded)

