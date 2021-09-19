Politics
Who Was Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Hero Jat PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath Take Action in Uttar Pradesh?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the university named and dedicated to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, last week.
Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh was a freedom fighter, revolutionary, writer and social reformer. Prime Minister Modi and the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have repeatedly mentioned the importance of giving the hero of Jat the recognition and remembrance he deserves, in the public discourse. .
In 2019, Adityanath announced his intention to create a state university in honor of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. In 2021, they gave validation and action to their words.
Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh donated land to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in pre-independent India. He later entered Lok Sabha as Mathura’s independent candidate in 1957.
PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath are at the forefront to pay homage to the hero Jat. The move comes as UP is heading towards parliamentary elections in which Adityanath has started his campaign to return to power in the state.
Aligarh and other parts of the western UP should register this move by Prime Minister Modi and Adityanath as a step forward towards the Jat community amid the ongoing “farmer protests” led by leader Rakesh Tikait. Jat farmers in western UP, parts of the Punjab. , Haryana and UP.
Raja’s life and heritage
Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh belonged to a princely family of Jats in Uttar Pradesh and was a major donor to the Muslim University of Aligarh. He was attracted to the independence movement and had joined the Berlin Committee of Indian Revolutionaries.
With the outbreak of World War I, he traveled to Afghanistan and in 1915 formed a government-in-exile of Free Hindustan, with himself as president, Maulavi Barkatullah as prime minister and Maulavi Obeidullah Sindhi as Minister of the Interior.
Barkatullah had even obtained a fatwa of Sheikh-Ul-Islam, who ruled the religious affairs of Muslims in the Ottoman Empire, calling on Muslims in India to unite with the Hindus against the British. While at first the whole movement seemed largely secular, there were some well-defined tensions beneath the surface.
Mahendra Pratap conceded that if Germany ceded India to Turkey, the main independent Muslim state (and the seat of the Ottoman Empire), the situation of two hundred and twenty million Hindus would have been much worse than today. ‘hui. (FM Bailey, Mission to Tashkent, Oxford University Press, 2002) The takeaway here is that Raja’s concerns stemmed from the fact that it was the German-Turkish alliance that had helped him escape to Afghanistan and that the Turkey had delegated Captain Kazim Beg to accompany him at all times. .
Prime Minister Mahendra Prataps Barkatullah was an Islamic revivalist and stressed the special character of the majority Muslim provinces. Despite this friction, Mahendra Pratap and Barkatullah shared a deep friendship.
In 1927, when Barkatullah arrived in the United States with chronic diabetes, crowds of Indians greeted him with chants of Vande Mataram (Humayun Ansari, ‘Maulana Barkatullah Bhopalis Transnationalism‘, in Transnational Islam in Interwar Europe: Muslim Activists and Thinkers, ed. Gtz Nordbruch, Umar Ryad, Palgrave Macmillan, 2014).
Raja Mahendra Pratap had met Lenin and before him Kaiser Wilhelm of Germany, but had no ideological affinity with them as such. His mission was the independence of India and for that he was ready to take the support of any force that would fight against the British.
Even though he met Lenin and Trotsky in 1919, when the Emir of Afghanistan closed the Indian provincial government in exile, he moved to Japan and not to the Soviet Union.
There he teamed up with Rash Behari Bose, who had created the Indian Independence League which would later be handed over as Azad Hind Fauj to Subhas Chandra Bose. Rash Behari was also the president of the Hindu Mahasabha in Japan.
If there was an ideology close to the heart of Mahendra Prataps, it was Pan-Asianism. Although repelled by the creation of puppet states by the Japanese in other parts of Asia, he retained the ideals of Pan-Asian cooperation. He even initiated a corps of volunteers from the World Federation for the Province of Pan-Asia. Its aim was to fight for the freedom of Asia.
He also visualized eight corners of the world under one roof. He traveled extensively in Japan and addressed the pan-Asian public (Sven Saaler, ‘Raja Mahendra Pratap: Indian Independence, Asian Solidarity, World Federation’, 1930, in Pan-Asianism: A Documentary History, 1920 Present, ed. Sven Saaler & Christopher WA Szpilman, Rowman & Littlefield, 2011)
A fierce social reformer, Mahendra Pratap fought all his life against casteism and untouchability.
In 1971, India’s Illustrated Weekly directed a series on India’s lesser-known non-Gandhian freedom fighters, compiled by Qurratulain Hyder. It was called The Terrorists. Before you complain, let me remind readers that Khushwant Singh was then the editor of the Weekly. In order to correct some factual errors, Raja Mahendra Pratap, who was still alive, wrote a letter to the editor which was published in the issue of the magazine of July 25, 1971. Here he recalled the contribution of Maulvi Barkatullah to his movement and also significantly added:
|
Sources
2/ https://swarajyamag.com/politics/who-was-raja-mahendra-pratap-singh-the-jat-hero-pm-modi-and-yogi-adityanath-are-taking-steps-towards-in-uttar-pradesh
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]