Who Was Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Hero Jat PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath Take Action in Uttar Pradesh?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the university named and dedicated to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, last week.

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh was a freedom fighter, revolutionary, writer and social reformer. Prime Minister Modi and the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have repeatedly mentioned the importance of giving the hero of Jat the recognition and remembrance he deserves, in the public discourse. .

In 2019, Adityanath announced his intention to create a state university in honor of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. In 2021, they gave validation and action to their words.

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh donated land to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in pre-independent India. He later entered Lok Sabha as Mathura’s independent candidate in 1957.

PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath are at the forefront to pay homage to the hero Jat. The move comes as UP is heading towards parliamentary elections in which Adityanath has started his campaign to return to power in the state.

Aligarh and other parts of the western UP should register this move by Prime Minister Modi and Adityanath as a step forward towards the Jat community amid the ongoing “farmer protests” led by leader Rakesh Tikait. Jat farmers in western UP, parts of the Punjab. , Haryana and UP.

Raja’s life and heritage



Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh belonged to a princely family of Jats in Uttar Pradesh and was a major donor to the Muslim University of Aligarh. He was attracted to the independence movement and had joined the Berlin Committee of Indian Revolutionaries.

With the outbreak of World War I, he traveled to Afghanistan and in 1915 formed a government-in-exile of Free Hindustan, with himself as president, Maulavi Barkatullah as prime minister and Maulavi Obeidullah Sindhi as Minister of the Interior.

Barkatullah had even obtained a fatwa of Sheikh-Ul-Islam, who ruled the religious affairs of Muslims in the Ottoman Empire, calling on Muslims in India to unite with the Hindus against the British. While at first the whole movement seemed largely secular, there were some well-defined tensions beneath the surface.

Mahendra Pratap conceded that if Germany ceded India to Turkey, the main independent Muslim state (and the seat of the Ottoman Empire), the situation of two hundred and twenty million Hindus would have been much worse than today. ‘hui. (FM Bailey, Mission to Tashkent, Oxford University Press, 2002) The takeaway here is that Raja’s concerns stemmed from the fact that it was the German-Turkish alliance that had helped him escape to Afghanistan and that the Turkey had delegated Captain Kazim Beg to accompany him at all times. .

Prime Minister Mahendra Prataps Barkatullah was an Islamic revivalist and stressed the special character of the majority Muslim provinces. Despite this friction, Mahendra Pratap and Barkatullah shared a deep friendship.

In 1927, when Barkatullah arrived in the United States with chronic diabetes, crowds of Indians greeted him with chants of Vande Mataram (Humayun Ansari, ‘Maulana Barkatullah Bhopalis Transnationalism‘, in Transnational Islam in Interwar Europe: Muslim Activists and Thinkers, ed. Gtz Nordbruch, Umar Ryad, Palgrave Macmillan, 2014).

Raja Mahendra Pratap had met Lenin and before him Kaiser Wilhelm of Germany, but had no ideological affinity with them as such. His mission was the independence of India and for that he was ready to take the support of any force that would fight against the British.

Even though he met Lenin and Trotsky in 1919, when the Emir of Afghanistan closed the Indian provincial government in exile, he moved to Japan and not to the Soviet Union.

There he teamed up with Rash Behari Bose, who had created the Indian Independence League which would later be handed over as Azad Hind Fauj to Subhas Chandra Bose. Rash Behari was also the president of the Hindu Mahasabha in Japan.

If there was an ideology close to the heart of Mahendra Prataps, it was Pan-Asianism. Although repelled by the creation of puppet states by the Japanese in other parts of Asia, he retained the ideals of Pan-Asian cooperation. He even initiated a corps of volunteers from the World Federation for the Province of Pan-Asia. Its aim was to fight for the freedom of Asia.

He also visualized eight corners of the world under one roof. He traveled extensively in Japan and addressed the pan-Asian public (Sven Saaler, ‘Raja Mahendra Pratap: Indian Independence, Asian Solidarity, World Federation’, 1930, in Pan-Asianism: A Documentary History, 1920 Present, ed. Sven Saaler & Christopher WA Szpilman, Rowman & Littlefield, 2011)

A fierce social reformer, Mahendra Pratap fought all his life against casteism and untouchability.

In 1971, India’s Illustrated Weekly directed a series on India’s lesser-known non-Gandhian freedom fighters, compiled by Qurratulain Hyder. It was called The Terrorists. Before you complain, let me remind readers that Khushwant Singh was then the editor of the Weekly. In order to correct some factual errors, Raja Mahendra Pratap, who was still alive, wrote a letter to the editor which was published in the issue of the magazine of July 25, 1971. Here he recalled the contribution of Maulvi Barkatullah to his movement and also significantly added: