Turkish President announces war on crypto





Alex Dovbnya President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is at war with crypto

Turks love crypto President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was at war with cryptocurrencies for a meeting on September 18 with students from 81 provinces that took place in the city of Mersin. As reported by U.Today, Turkey’s central bank banned cryptocurrency payments in mid-April, meaning local businesses are not allowed to make transactions involving the new asset. Regulatory uncertainty, extremely high volatility and crime were cited as the main reasons for this decision. Erdogan claimed that the country definitely has no problem with the spread of digital assets. The president added that Turkey will continue with its own money, which he says is part of the national identity. A digital lira looms on the horizon Erdogans comments come after the central bank created a new platform to research and test a digitized version of the Turkish lira in early September. In the first stage, the project will undergo limited testing to determine its viability. The results of the pilot phase will be announced next year. The exploration of issuance of a CBDC was included in Erdogans annual presidential program in 2019. Turks love crypto Turkey, whose economy is plagued by runaway inflation and currency depreciation, consistently ranks among the top countries when it comes to cryptocurrency adoption. At the end of March, Google’s searches for the term Bitcoin climbed more than 500% after the value of the lira slumped 17% in one day when Erdogan sacked the central bank director. With decentralized cryptocurrencies out of Erdogan’s reach, the president wants to deter Turks from placing their savings in speculative assets.

