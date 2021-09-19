PML-N chief criticizes PTI on economy – Pakistan





Urges institutions, judiciary, ECP to ensure rule of law and fair polls Shibli rejects criticism of Shehbaz

NAROWAL: PML-N Chairman Shehbaz Sharif called on the national institutions, the judiciary and the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure the implementation of the constitution and rule of law in the country.

Shehbaz expressed these views while addressing a workers’ convention in Sialkot.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly said he and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his victory in the cantonment council elections, but when the party in the power took power in 2018, it deceived the masses. The leader who had promised 10 million jobs had instead put five million people out of work. Poverty, unemployment and inflation have made life difficult for people, he said.

Tackling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) hard, he said the party had disappointed the people and destroyed the economy during his three years in power. During the PML-N era, Shehbaz said, sugar was sold at Rs 52 per kilo from 2013 to 2018, while it was now priced at Rs 110 per kilo. Sugar worth billions of rupees had also been exported and stolen by friends of Imran Khan, he said.

He said the PTI government was installing plaques on development projects executed by the PML-N government.

Even after 74 years, Pakistan is begging the world despite being a nuclear power. Imran Khan used to say that if the dollar goes up even by one rupee, the ruler is corrupt. If electricity bills go up, the leader is corrupt. But today the dollar hit Rs170 against the rupee. Who is responsible for the electricity and the petrol bombs dropped on the population? he wondered.

Shehbaz also asked about the billions the government has bragged about bringing in from foreign countries and the $ 100 billion to be returned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Instead, the leaders were asking the IMF for loans day and night and printing notes, he alleged.

The people should fight the rulers against the myriad of problems into which they had been pushed. The PML-N chairman said the problems would have been solved if the leaders had used their time and energy to eradicate poverty, inflation and unemployment instead of avenging the opposition.

Shehbaz stressed that the PML-N, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, would win the next general elections across the country, adding that not only his party but the entire nation demanded free and fair elections.

Recounting the achievements of his party government, the opposition leader said the PML-N had eliminated the country’s power cuts by putting in place 11,000 megawatt electricity projects in four years. If the PML-N were in power, the country would move forward, the industry would be up and running, and millions of people would be employed. He added that steps had been taken to provide facilities in hospitals. We have fought and controlled dengue, he said, adding that the incumbent leaders have made millions of dollars instead of controlling the coronavirus.

PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Rana Sanaullah also addressed the convention which brought together a large number of party activists.

Responding to Shehbaz’s allegations, Federal Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz said the PML-N chairman was not in his right mind. He said the opposition leader was talking about poverty and inflation while wearing a 10.5 million rupee watch. How to talk about inflation when you live in a palace? Experience the hardships a poor man has, the minister told Shehbaz.

He also asked Shehbaz to explain how his bank accounts had swelled while the PML-N was in power.

Posted in Dawn, le 19 September 2021

