KKB attacks health workers, Amnesty asks Jokowi to assess military approach in Papua





Suara.com – Amnesty International Indonesia calls on President Joko Widodo to stop the military approach in Papua, as it has claimed many lives. Amnesty International Indonesia deputy director Wirya Adiwena said the death of nurse Gabriela Meilani in Kiwirok district, Gunung Bintang regency, by an attack by an armed criminal group was a reminder that the conflict in Papua cannot be solved by a military approach. “This tragedy should serve as a reminder for President Jokowi to assess the security approach that has been practiced so far in resolving the conflict in Papua,” Wirya said on Sunday (9/19/2021). In addition, all repeated violence in Papua must be fully investigated and impunity must end. Read also:

Undressed then thrown into the abyss, here is the testimony of Marselinus on the Papuan attack of the KKB “We urge the state to immediately investigate the death of nurse Gabriella. All perpetrators of human rights violations, whether they are security forces, armed groups or ordinary citizens with proven involvement, must be tried openly, effectively and independently by civilian courts ”, he stressed. Earlier, Papua Regional Police reported that the KKB attacked health workers at the Kiwirok District Health Center in Bintang Mountain Regency. No less than 10 health workers were victims of the attack, 8 managed to get to safety at the TNI post, while two other health workers were detained by the KKB. After a search carried out by TNI-Polri, one person was found alive and another person had died and is still awaiting the evacuation process. A nurse named Sister Gabriela Meilan (22) died in the KKB attack, she fled into the abyss until her life could be saved. Read also:

Sadistic actions in Papua against health workers, Veronica Koman: TNI Fake Chronology In addition to committing violence against health workers, the Ngalum Kupel KKB led by Lamek Alipki Taplo also burned down public facilities, ranging from health centers, schools, markets, Bank Papua offices to housing for women. teachers and medical staff. Meanwhile, TPNPB-OPM spokesperson Sebby Sambon denied killing Gabriela Meilani and throwing her from a 400-meter-high ravine. The group also called for an independent and thorough investigation involving the United Nations (UN). Sebby claimed his party warned non-Papuan civilians to immediately leave areas of armed conflict, including the Bintang Mountains before the attack took place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/09/19/115212/nakes-gugur-diserang-kkb-amnesty-minta-jokowi-evaluasi-pendekatan-militer-di-papua The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos