Once upon a monday





How was Pakistan this week in terms of its national affairs? This rather rhetorical question is prompted by an event that took place on the first day of this week, Monday. So much had happened that day that sparked frenzied activity on the national stage. In fact, this whole week has been filled with action.

Watching the changing political scenario, I remember an old satirical show on BBC TV called That was the week that was, unofficially known as TWTWTW. But the TWTWTW I have is not satirical, although the most solemn occasion of the week had an unintentional touch of satire.

On Monday, Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi addressed the joint session of parliament to mark the fourth year of the current government. It’s the president’s constitutional obligation to kick off the new parliamentary year with something akin to the president’s state of the union speech. It is also incumbent on parliament to have a thorough debate on the presidential speech.

This did not happen in the previous parliamentary year and would be a comment on how legislative affairs have been conducted over the past year. But the tradition of protesting oppositions has not been postponed. Members of the opposition launched slogans as the president began his speech. They surrounded the platform of speakers of the National Assembly, then went out to boycott the session.

Unprecedented that day, the sit-in of journalists outside Parliament began on Sunday evening. It was a great show, to protest against the proposal of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA). The leaders of the opposition parties joined the dharna and vehemently defended the struggle for free speech and press freedom.

The joint campaign of all media organizations has gradually taken hold and has now reached a level that the government is visibly pissed off. This movement, bringing to the fore fundamental questions of the role of the media in a democratic framework, inevitably has political implications. Combined with other developments this week, it has made the government led by Imran Khan more vulnerable. Significantly, the Federal Union of Pakistan Journalists (PFUJ) decided on Thursday to organize a long march from Quetta to Islamabad in early November.

There was another unprecedented event directly linked to the President’s speech. For the first time in Pakistan’s parliamentary history, the press gallery was closed during the President’s speech. There was this revealing clip of the president taken aback when he looked up at the press gallery and found it empty.

It was Monday in Washington DC when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would review its relations with Pakistan in the coming weeks to articulate what role Washington wants it to play in the future.

I’m sorry I came this far without mentioning the main point that prompted me to write this column. Yes, those are some of the comments the president made in his speech. There is a reason why I hesitate to do this. I have always respected Dr Arif Alvi as a gentleman. He looks dignified in his exalted position and has eminent meaning in his conversations.

Why he then said what he did in his speech on Monday is beyond me. And what was it? First, one can also object to his full praise of the current government and his claim that the country is now going through industrial growth and prosperity that the opposition could not prevent through their protest. Not that this enthusiastic endorsement of government performance was in defiance of emerging economic indicators, he should have projected a more neutral and less partisan image as the country’s president.

Anyway, he was so carried away in his adulation of the Prime Minister that and I quote from the report published in this newspaper he said: The world would like to become a disciple and a student of Prime Minister Imran Khan and learn from him because of his political wisdom. The title of the Tuesday September 14 main article: World leaders should follow Imran, Alvi says.

Since the speech was delivered in Urdu, the main Urdu daily article made reference to shagirdi and mureedi. There was a spiritual aspect to the way the president thought the world should be Imran Khan’s disciple. One wonders how the leader of the PTI would react to this adulation. But as the week wore on, turmoil in the political arena continued to raise questions about how the government was running its affairs.

In any case, Imran Khan was not making much progress in exercising the political wisdom the president had praised. With the rise in prices, especially of petroleum products, and the fall of the rupee, economic observers were wary of the growth that this government is accustomed to celebrating. There are facts, it seems, that have been withheld from the President.

The week wasn’t over yet when on Friday afternoon there was this bombshell of the New Zealand cricket team abandoning their tour of Pakistan at the last minute. There had to be a security threat. But New Zealand officials were unwilling to provide details. So much so that even a phone call from Prime Minister Imran Khan to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did not help.

Naturally, a great number of citizens, avid cricket fans, got angry and felt cheated. All kinds of interpretations were going around. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad at a hastily called press conference saw it as an international conspiracy.

In his initial response, new PCB president Ramiz Raja tweeted: It was a crazy day! I’m sorry for the fans and our players. Coming off the tour taking a one-sided approach to a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it is not shared !! What world does New Zealand live in? New Zealand will hear us at ICC.

Surely someone wasn’t playing cricket.

The writer is a seasoned journalist.

