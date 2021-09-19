World leaders including Indian Prime Minister Modi, Russian Prez Poutin and US Secretary of State Blinken send best wishes to the people of Nepal – myRepublica





KATMANDU, September 19: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sent their best wishes to the people of Nepal on Nepal’s Constitution Day, which is also celebrated as the National Day. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his best wishes to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and the people of Nepal on Constitution Day. In a letter written to Prime Minister Deuba, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the two countries are strongly linked by strong cultural ties, interdependence of each other and relations between the citizens of the two countries. He said that there are very few nations in the world that share such values ​​as the two countries. Prime Minister Modi also expressed his commitment to support Nepal in its problems against the novel coronavirus pandemic and to strengthen relations between Nepal and India. In the letter, Prime Minister Modi also wished good health to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and all the Nepalese people. Likewise, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin expressed his best wishes to the Nepalese people on the occasion of Nepal’s National Day and Constitution Day. Sending a congratulatory message to President Bidya Devi Bhandari today, President Putin said relations between Russia and Nepal are friendly and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation in various fields will be further strengthened. President Putin also said he was convinced that the bilateral relationship would progress in the interest of the peoples of the two countries and that it would guarantee regional security and stability. He wished President Bhandari good health and success as well as peace and well-being to the Nepalese people. Likewise, the US Secretary of State expressed his best wishes to the Nepalese people on behalf of the US government. Declaring that the two countries have shared 75 years of diplomatic relations and have worked together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the climate crisis, the US Secretary of State sent his best wishes on the Day of the Constitution. Foreign ministry spokesperson Sewa Lamsal said the prime ministers and foreign ministers of countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Laos are among other nations who have also sent their best wishes to the country. Nepal on the occasion of the Constitution. Day.

