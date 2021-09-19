Ministry of Commerce to issue regulations for corn supply





The Commerce Ministry’s regulations are expected to be completed by next week. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The government, through the Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag), is preparing accompanying regulations for the provision of But inexpensive food for farmers. The Ministry of Commerce and a number of relevant ministries will also immediately discuss BUMN’s mission to determine the amount of corn to be prepared. Commerce Ministry’s Director General of Internal Trade, Oke Nurwan, said the Commerce Ministry’s regulations are expected to be completed by next week. “This regulation aims to regulate the margin difference mechanism because (BUMN) is required to supply maize to small farmers at a benchmark price of Rp 4,500 per kg,” Oke told Republika.co.id, Sunday (19/9). Agree, explained that the regulations of the Ministry of Commerce did not focus on allocations to state-owned enterprises. However, it is linked to the use of food price stabilization reserves (CSHP) as a surrogate for maize supply costs when there are public enterprises allocated by the government. It is known, during a meeting between President Joko Widodo and representatives of the Indonesian Poultry Association (Pinsar), one of which agreed that the government would prepare maize at a price of Rp 4,500 per kg according to the benchmark. . Indeed, the average price of maize has climbed to Rp 6,000 per kg. The director of cereals, General Directorate of Food Crops, Ministry of Agriculture, Ismail Wahab, could not explain in more detail regarding the supply of maize to farmers. The agriculture ministry, he said, was still finalizing policies to implement the results of the meeting with Pinsar. Indonesian Poultry People’s Association (Pinsar) awaits fulfillment of government pledge to prepare maize animal feed poultry at affordable prices. This is in line with the results of a meeting between President Joko Widodo and Pinsar held this week. Pinsar General Chairman Singgih Januratmoko said at last Wednesday’s meeting (9/15) his party passed directly to the president so that farmers can get maize at a price of Rp 4,500 per kg according to the government benchmark price. According to Singgih, President Joko Widodo accepted the request and it will be followed by the technical ministries, namely the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Agriculture. “Maize is the most urgent. The Minister of Commerce’s proposal is to provide a maize subsidy of 30,000 tonnes until the end of December so that the price of maize received by farmers can reach Rp 4,500 per kg. C ‘is within a week, we “will just have to wait until the goods are available or not,” Singgih told Republika.co.id, Sunday (19/9).

