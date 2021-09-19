Politics
China warns UKUS sub-deal could make Australia “potential nuclear war target”
The AUKUS trilateral agreement between Australia, UK and US has faced considerable backlash from China. After Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called the deal a “threat” to regional peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, a state newspaper attacked to Australia, saying Canberra is now a “potential target for a nuclear strike.” “According to ANI, the newspaper published an article titled ‘Nuclear sub-deal could make Australia a potential target for nuclear war.’
The article quoted Chinese military officials as saying “AUKUS will potentially make Australia a target for a nuclear strike if war breaks out” since the United States refrains the island continent from possessing missiles. ballistic. This is not the first time that a Chinese state publication has criticized the AUKUS Pact. Earlier, the Global Times also called the US presence in the Asia-Pacific region “naïve” and “a cold war gamble.” The reactions came after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden declared the signing of the trilateral maritime security agreement on September 17 amid Chinese aggression in the waters of Southeast Asia.
China warns Australia of “outside interference” in Southeast China Sea
Australia’s defense partnership with the UK and the US has come under heavy criticism from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Mr. Jinping on September 17 warned the island mainland to avoid any engagement of “outside interference” in the waters of the southeast. “Australia could by far be the most dangerous consequence of being cannon fodder in the event of a military event or confrontation in the region,” Xi Jinping said as quoted by Al Jazeera on September 17. In addition, during an interview with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Friday, he also called on the head of state of Southeast Asian nations to “absolutely resist outside forces to interfere. (in) the countries of our region at any excuse, and hold firmly in our hands the future of the development and progress of the countries, “Al Jazeera reported.
Australia could reject China’s TPP proposal amid escalating Indo-Pacific tensions
Following the ongoing dialogues, Australia has hinted that it may refuse to join the China Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). The move came amid deteriorating relations between Beijing and Canberra after the AUKUS trilateral agreement between Australia, the UK and the US. On September 17, Australia’s Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Dan Tehan said that unless China revokes the “extra” tariffs imposed on goods imported from Australia, it will not accept not TPP, ANI reported.
According to ANI, relations between Australia and China have started to deteriorate since 2018 after Canberra refused to allow Chinese technology company Huawei to install 5G towers on the island continent. Following this, relations between nations continued to remain muddled after Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the new coronavirus. In addition, countries are also at daggers drawn after Beijing imposed high tariffs on Australian imports. Currently, Australia has drawn severe jibes from Beijing after signing the “historic” agreement for the acquisition of nuclear submarines from the United States and the United Kingdom.
With inputs from ANI and AP
Image: AP (representative)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/china/china-warns-aukus-sub-deal-could-make-australia-potential-nuclear-war-target.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]