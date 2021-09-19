China warns UKUS sub-deal could make Australia “potential nuclear war target”

The AUKUS trilateral agreement between Australia, UK and US has faced considerable backlash from China. After Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called the deal a “threat” to regional peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, a state newspaper attacked to Australia, saying Canberra is now a “potential target for a nuclear strike.” “According to ANI, the newspaper published an article titled ‘Nuclear sub-deal could make Australia a potential target for nuclear war.’

The article quoted Chinese military officials as saying “AUKUS will potentially make Australia a target for a nuclear strike if war breaks out” since the United States refrains the island continent from possessing missiles. ballistic. This is not the first time that a Chinese state publication has criticized the AUKUS Pact. Earlier, the Global Times also called the US presence in the Asia-Pacific region “naïve” and “a cold war gamble.” The reactions came after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden declared the signing of the trilateral maritime security agreement on September 17 amid Chinese aggression in the waters of Southeast Asia.

China warns Australia of “outside interference” in Southeast China Sea

Australia’s defense partnership with the UK and the US has come under heavy criticism from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Mr. Jinping on September 17 warned the island mainland to avoid any engagement of “outside interference” in the waters of the southeast. “Australia could by far be the most dangerous consequence of being cannon fodder in the event of a military event or confrontation in the region,” Xi Jinping said as quoted by Al Jazeera on September 17. In addition, during an interview with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Friday, he also called on the head of state of Southeast Asian nations to “absolutely resist outside forces to interfere. (in) the countries of our region at any excuse, and hold firmly in our hands the future of the development and progress of the countries, “Al Jazeera reported.

Australia could reject China’s TPP proposal amid escalating Indo-Pacific tensions

Following the ongoing dialogues, Australia has hinted that it may refuse to join the China Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). The move came amid deteriorating relations between Beijing and Canberra after the AUKUS trilateral agreement between Australia, the UK and the US. On September 17, Australia’s Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Dan Tehan said that unless China revokes the “extra” tariffs imposed on goods imported from Australia, it will not accept not TPP, ANI reported.

According to ANI, relations between Australia and China have started to deteriorate since 2018 after Canberra refused to allow Chinese technology company Huawei to install 5G towers on the island continent. Following this, relations between nations continued to remain muddled after Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the new coronavirus. In addition, countries are also at daggers drawn after Beijing imposed high tariffs on Australian imports. Currently, Australia has drawn severe jibes from Beijing after signing the “historic” agreement for the acquisition of nuclear submarines from the United States and the United Kingdom.

With inputs from ANI and AP

