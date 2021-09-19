Ma’ruf Amin’s story calls KSAL Yudo Margono as TNI commander





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin had incorrectly referred to the Chief of the Naval Staff (KSAL), Admiral Yudo Margono, as the TNI commander. This “slippery tongue” moment occurred when the Vice President issued a statement to the press after reviewing the Covid-19 vaccination with the Indonesian Navy at An Nawawi Tanara (Ponpes) Islamic Residential School, Serang , Banten, last Thursday. “Today I was present at the Islamic boarding school An Nawawi Tanara, Serang, Banten to participate in a vaccination organized by the navy with the local government. And there was Mr. Panglima present here. Eh, Mr. KSAL “, Ma,” ruf said in a video recording obtained by Tempo on Saturday, December 19, 2021. Vice President’s spokesperson Masduki Baidlowi, who was present at the event immediately responded to Ma’ruf Amin’s statement. “This prayer, sir,” he said, patting KSAL Yudo on the arm. Later, Masduki clarified that Ma’ruf’s statement was just an ordinary misspelling and asked not to be taken seriously. Ma’ruf’s mistaken remarks have drawn attention, as at the moment all parties are awaiting the name of the candidate for the post of TNI commander chosen by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Indeed, the commander of the TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, will soon retire in November 2021. Admiral KSAL Yudo Margono is mentioned as one of the potential candidates along with General KSAD Andika Perkasa. Indonesian House of Representatives Commission I Deputy Chairman Abdul Kharis Almasyhari said if you look at the rotation pattern, the next TNI command post will be the navy’s turn. “If you take turns in the army, air force, navy, then it is KSAL Yudo Margono’s turn to be the commander-in-chief,” Kharis said when contacted, Saturday 4 September 2021. However, he said, all chiefs of staff have the opportunity to become commanders. Given his seniority, he said, the army chief of staff, General Andika Perkasa, had the potential as he was the oldest among the existing candidates. In the meantime, the luck for the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, is considered low because it falls within the air dimension, just like the current commander of the TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. Until last Friday, the Special Staff of the Minister of State for Communication and Media, Fadlo Maldini, said the President Jokowi did not send a presidential or presidential letter to the DPR regarding the candidate for the post of commander-in-chief of the TNI. “Presidential letter concerning the implementation of Good and good test he hasn’t been to RMR yet. So be patient, it will be sent to you soon. What is clear is that it is impossible for the post of commander to be vacant when Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto retires, “Faldo said via WhatsApp of Surpres for the candidate for the post of commander of the national armed forces. Indonesian. Read also : Andi Widjajanto says there are 3 considerations for Jokowi to choose TNI commander Goddess Nurita

