Updates from HT: Iranian boat, full of heroin, seized off the coast of Gujarat and all the latest news | Latest India News





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times.

Iranian boat containing 150-250 crore heroin, 7 crew apprehended off coast of Gujarat

An Iranian boat with seven crew members and a huge load of heroin was apprehended off the coast of Gujarat during an operation led by the state’s counterterrorism squad and the Indian Coast Guard, said Sunday. a manager. Read more

Ambika Soni out of Punjab CM race, PLC meeting postponed as Congress considers names

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to elect Punjab’s next chief minister after Amarinder Singh’s resignation from the top election-related post in the state has been postponed, leaders of the Punjab said on Sunday. left. While several names are raised as Punjab’s next chief minister, top Congressman Ambika Soni has declined the offer for the top post, according to reports. Read more

Hope Captain Won’t Harm Congress Interests, Says Ashok Gehlot

A day after Amarinder Singh resigned his post as Chief Minister of the Punjab, saying he had been repeatedly humiliated in recent weeks, his Rajasthani counterpart and party colleague Ashok Gehlot said that ‘he hoped the former wouldn’t take any action that might harm the big old party. . He also expressed his hope that all members of Congress, even if they were disappointed, would keep the country’s situation in mind given the fascist regime in place. Read more

Imran Khan turns around, after praising the Taliban, he defends Joe Biden

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has defended US President Joe Bidens’ decision for the botched US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, insisting it was a sensible move and that Biden is being unfairly criticized for it. “There has been so much unfair criticism of President Biden, and what he did was the most sensible thing to do,” Khan told a Russian news channel on September 17. Read more

WATCH: “Is PM a stuntman?”: Congressman talks about Modi’s “left and right hand”

In the latest edition of The Interview, Congresswoman Shaktisinh Gohil speaks with Hindustan Times and talks about the left and right hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking on Vijay Rupani’s resignation as chief minister of Gujarat, Gohil said the former was made a political scapegoat by his party. He adds that the head of the BJP has not been able to work as chief minister with a free hand. Rajya Sabha’s MP is also answering the question of whether the Congress party is in deep sleep in Gujarat state. Watch the full interview to find out more.

MG Astor SUV, first impression: packed with technology, stylish

MG Astor is set to hit Indian roads in the coming weeks and stands as an ambitious offering from MG Motor India in a fiercely competitive segment and with a number of key players vying for every inch available. And while the possibilities are huge due to the ever-growing preference for compact SUVs in India, each player needs to be clear about their strengths. Read more

“They can really finish in the top two”: Gautam Gambhir names team with “advantage” in IPL 2021

The time has come. The IPL 2021 returns and how by opposing the two most gigantic teams to raise the curtain of the UAE stage. The Mumbai Indians take on the Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be an engrossing clash between the two IPL heavyweights. However, the second half is not just about MI or CSK. It is also very important for the six remaining franchises. Read more

Artist recreates the sounds of the Flintstones, viral video stuns people

There are many who grew up watching the famous cartoon The Flintstones. A video from an artist reminded people of the show again and that too in a sweet way. The video that shows the artist recreating the sounds of an episode of the show may leave you stunned. Read more

Shilpa Shetty Boosts Heat Quotient In Purple Tie-Dye Saree With Front Slit

Aging like fine wine and oozing with every OOTD, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra dressed to kill again and ignited our social media with her sultry look in a tie-dye purple saree with slit front. Raising the heat quotient, Shilpa gives a sexy twist to ethnic clothing in the pre-sewn purple tie and dye saree with a front slit as she dolled herself up to shoot an episode of the reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, and the fashion police can’t stop passing out. Read more

Samantha Akkineni Says You Make No Sense As Journalist Asks Her About Naga Chaitanya Separation Rumors, Watch

Samantha Akkineni slammed a reporter for asking her to comment on rumors of her separation from Naga Chaitanya as she left the Tirumala temple. Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I came to a temple, you don’t have any sense)? she said, pointing to her head. Videos from the exchange are going viral online. Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/news-updates-from-ht-iranian-boat-packed-with-heroin-seized-off-gujarat-coast-and-all-the-latest-news-101632036287630.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos