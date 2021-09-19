Silencing officials violating discipline, bosses threatened with sanctions with cutting allowances to descend





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued a new regulation concerning the discipline of civil servants. One of them gives heavier penalties to superiors of officials who violate discipline but take no action. This is stated in the PP n ° 94/2021 concerning the discipline of civil servants. One of them is the provision of sanctions for superiors who remain silent or do not act against officials who violate discipline. “Direct supervisors who fail to summon and examine officials suspected of having committed disciplinary offenses, and / or fail to report the results of examinations to punishing officials, are subject to disciplinary action and are subject to disciplinary action. Lourdes, “he said, quoted from his press release, Sunday (19/9) ./ 2021. Even for those who have the power to punish, do not impose sanctions on officials who violate discipline and do not impose sanctions according to the rules, they will be subject to more severe sanctions. “Previously, in PP 53/2010, they were only sentenced to the same type of disciplinary sanction that should have been inflicted on officials who committed disciplinary offenses,” he said. As we know, article 8 of PP 94/2021 specifies the level and type of disciplinary sanction. Where the level of disciplinary sanction is divided into three, namely light, moderate and severe disciplinary sanctions.

Light disciplinary sanctions consist of verbal warnings, written warnings and written statements of dissatisfaction. For disciplinary sanctions, the sanction imposed is a reduction in performance compensation of 25 percent which is divided into three time periods, namely 6 months, 9 months and 12 months. While the severe disciplinary sanctions are also divided into three. Among them is a decrease in the position of a lower level for 12 months. Then he was removed from his post to become executor for 12 months. Then the respectful dismissal is not at his own request as a civil servant. (RAMA)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idxchannel.com/economics/diamkan-pns-langgar-disiplin-atasan-terancam-sanksi-pemotongan-tunjangan-hingga-turun-jabatan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos