Foreigners taking our jobs? Not much luck with this now | William keegan

OOn the eve of the reshuffle of his Alexanders Ragtime Band of ministers, the Prime Minister has made it known that he intends to fight in the next election around Brexit. No doubt this will have been interesting news for the growing group of Brexiters who are complaining that this was not a high tax, high spending economy.

Yes, while we see the evidence of the Brexit disaster on a daily basis, Johnson fantasizes that it is on the contrary a success story. He promoted Liz Truss to Foreign Minister, whose pathetic trade deals have produced deals that are far less satisfactory than those we had as a member of the EU.

But this failure means little to the public. What drives the absurdity of Brexit at home is the extent to which supply chain problems are not primarily caused by Covid but by a shortage of truck drivers which is a direct consequence of Brexit. The Brexit connection update is being forced out by industrialists and businessmen who are unwilling to be intimidated by Downing Street fantasies.

And the point is, this is all due to a reversal in the flow of workers from Eastern Europe on which the British economy depended during the first two decades of this century.

Yes, immigration, all those foreign workers taking our jobs, was the big issue Brexiters raised in the run-up to that fatal 2016 referendum. But the high-profile shortages of food and basic goods are hitting the groundwork. House. As economist Stephen King noted, we haven’t seen such shortages since World War II and its aftermath. Unlike now, these shortages were not self-inflicted.

Certainly, there are global issues of disruption of trade in items such as semiconductors; But the extent to which the problems are so much bigger here and show up on the supermarket shelves is thanks to Brexit. It has become an object of wonder for foreign observers.

Economists at the Institute for Employment Studies estimate that some 200,000 EU citizens have left the UK as a result of Brexit. And in a recent survey by Ipsos Mori65% of those polled replied in common sense that UK companies should be allowed to recruit from overseas to fill in the gaps, which would constitute a complete reversal of the end to free movement desired by Brexiters.

In his fascinating new book The prime ministers we never had, political commentator Steve Richards notes that while [Ed] Miliband had won in 2015, there would have been no Brexit referendum. Miliband had courageously opposed the proposal in the election and had little credit for his position, even from pro-EU newspapers.

Many people were responsible for what turned out to be an overly effective Brexit campaign. In Brexit unfolded: how no one got what they wanted (and why it never went), Chris Gray denies the central Brexit proposition that it was about the triumph of the people over the elite, hence the will of the people and the enemies of the people. In fact, people were divided and, as I have pointed out several times, the proportion of people who voted in favor of the holiday was 37%. As Gray points out, it was the Brexit leaders who constituted a privileged elite. I think he’s right to quote a few: Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Nigel Farage, Dominic Cummings, Douglas Carswell, Nigel Lawson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Daniel Hannan, John Redwood

Looking for the real villains in the room, I should narrow the field down to three: Farage, Johnson, and Cummings in that order. Farage may have failed miserably in his efforts to become an MP. But with Ukip, he fomented the worst prejudices in the English population so much that David Cameron, to protect the Conservative flank, gave in to the pressure and called a referendum which he mistakenly thought he would win.

At the time, the 50,000 question was: which way would Boris Johnson jump? He was a man who said the UK would be crazy to leave the EU. Sadly, Johnson went the way he did, with the help of villainous number three, his old friend Cummings.

We are now seeing that with the massive exodus of workers from Europe, there are concerns about the impact of shortages on wages and that inflation remains above target. Ironically, one of the hopes of the Blair government, encouraged by then Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, when Eastern European labor was drawn in in the early 2000s , was to help alleviate labor shortages and limit wage inflation.

It appears that causing turmoil on the immigration front has helped Brexiters win the referendum, but their Brexit is therefore in serious trouble. Yet our Prime Minister wants to fight in the next elections on the issue of Brexit!