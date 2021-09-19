Ankara links Idlib escalation to Putin-Erdogan summit





Russian fighter jets are heavily pounding Syria’s northwestern Syrian province of Idlib to increase pressure on Ankara ahead of a scheduled meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, according to a senior Turkish official. By the end of September, a tripartite summit, including Iran, will be held in Sochi, a seaside town on the Black Sea, as part of the Astana process. Speaking to Hrriyet Daily News on condition of anonymity, the senior official said the main agenda item was Syria, namely Idlib. They were referring to the talks scheduled for Sochi. The conditions set out in the Idlib deal have not been fully implemented, they added. An agreement signed in March 2020 followed weeks of fighting that brought Turkey and Russia closer to conflict and displaced nearly a million people. The official added that intense strikes by Russian and Syrian fighter jets on targets in Idlib in recent weeks indicate that the calm that has prevailed in the region since the March 2020 agreement had started to change. Moscow is trying to put pressure on Turkey with its sudden escalation of airstrikes in Idlib, the official said. In an article published by Hrriyet, Turkish writer and analyst Sedat Ergin said that Moscow and Damascus have stepped up their airstrikes in Idlib in recent weeks in an effort to distract Turkey from developments in Afghanistan. Ergin warns that Turkey could envision a future like Afghanistan’s in Idlib. The sudden increase in Russian airstrikes in Idlib may be aimed at putting pressure on Ankara for other political reasons, Ergin said, noting that the airstrikes come days before scheduled talks in Sochi. For Ergin, Russia is trying to strengthen its negotiating position by carrying out more strikes ahead of the summit.



