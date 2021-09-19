President Xi has yet to engage in Cop26 climate change talks, says Sharma

Chinese President Xi Jinping has still not made a commitment to participate in the Cop26 international climate change talks in Glasgow, said the British minister chairing the conference.

Cop26 President Alok Sharma could not confirm that China would even send a delegation to the rally in November – although he insisted he was “very, very optimistic” that they would. would do.

China’s deal, as the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is seen as crucial for negotiations to succeed in slowing global warming.

However, Beijing has been enraged by the UK, US and Australia’s new defense pact – widely seen as a move to counter China’s growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said it was “extremely irresponsible” after the three allies announced their intention to collaborate on the development of a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian Navy.

Mr Sharma, who is flying to New York with Boris Johnson for the United Nations General Assembly, said he would not expect Mr Xi to say if he was going to Glasgow sooner.

Pressed by the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, he was unable to say for sure that there would even be a Chinese delegation to the talks.

“On the question of whether Xi Jinping will come, it is not yet confirmed. Normally, these things are approaching a bit of the summits. I really hope that we will have a delegation from China that will come,” he said. he declares.

“President Xi Jinping is reportedly coming for the world leaders conference which is Cop’s first two days. But, of course, we want China to be there for the negotiations.

Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show said he was confident the talks could proceed safely in Glasgow (Jeff Overs / BBC / PA)

“I feel they will come for this. I certainly expect China to send a negotiating team to Glasgow.

Sharma, who was recently in Beijing for pre-summit talks, agreed that China should be a key part of any deal.

He told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “There is no doubt that China will be key to all of this. They are the biggest emitter in the world.

“They told me they wanted the Cop26 to be a success. The ball is in their yard. We want them to come forward and make it a success with the rest of the world. “

Mr Sharma said he was confident talks could go as planned in Glasgow, despite rising Covid levels in Scotland.

He said a series of security measures were in place, including the provision of vaccines to accredited delegates who would otherwise not be able to access the vaccine in their own country.

“I am convinced that we are going to have a physical Cop26. We are planning this, ”he told the BBC.

“What is vitally important is that the people who come are safe, but also that the people of Glasgow are safe. I am convinced that we will have a safe event. “