Jokowi Smooth Road Gets Indonesia Control of Electric Car Market





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is targeting Indonesia to dominate the market for batteries and electric cars. One of them, because Indonesia has a lot of raw materials for making batteries in the country. Besides having mineral reserves of raw materials to make electric car batteries, the government’s path to achieving the goal of being able to dominate the electric car market is even more real when these things are done. The Minister of Investment and head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia has revealed several facts. First, with the construction of a battery factory in Karawang. The Hyundai-LG and IBC consortium is building a $ 1.1 billion electric car battery factory in Karawang, West Java. Earlier, Minister Bahlil said that President Joko Widodo inaugurated the inauguration of the PT HKML Battery Indonesia electric vehicle battery factory in Karawang, West Java on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Then the government will prepare both supporting components such as the form of batteries, precursors and cathodes. This value does not include the investment of the Hyundai-LG consortium and the Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC). “Therefore, the development of the battery industry will also increase Indonesia’s attractiveness as an investment destination for spin-off industries that use batteries, such as investments in electric motors, electric buses and electric cars, ”he said. Then the $ 8.7 billion investment capital flow into electric cars Minister of Investment / Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia informed that capital flows of US $ 8.7 billion will enter Indonesia until the first half of 2022. The funds were disbursed to build an electric car battery factory in Karawang, West Java, whose groundbreaking ceremony took place on Wednesday (9/15). Bahlil explained that the fund is an estimated total investment in the automotive ecosystem. The remaining investment ($ 8.7 billion) is a combination of foreign investment (PMA) and domestic investment (PMDN) which will be made from December to early 2022, ”Bahlil said in a virtual statement on Friday ( 9/17/2021). Third, there are 7 countries ready to invest including China There are six to seven countries that will invest in the electric battery sector in Indonesia. This was transmitted directly by Minister of Investment / Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia. Bahlil admitted that so far the negotiation process is still ongoing with the Indonesian government. “A number of investors ready to invest come from Europe, China and one country in Southeast Asia. However, only China has signed on. We just received about six to seven countries that will invest in batteries in Indonesia, ”Bahlil said. concluded. (RAMA)

