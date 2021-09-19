gst: focus on climate change for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the United Nations General Assembly





LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call on world leaders to take “concrete action” on climate change during his meetings at the United Nations high-level General Assembly in New York this week, according to Downing Street Sunday.

More than 100 heads of state and government as well as foreign ministers and diplomats will participate in person in the annual general debate, from September 21 to 27.

Prime Minister Johnson, who will also visit the White House for the first time since Joe Biden became President of the United States, will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UNGA meeting of world leaders due to attend at the in-person meeting.

The visit is seen as an important precursor to the 26th meeting of the climate summit of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26), which will be hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow in November.

“World leaders have a small window of time to deliver on their climate commitments ahead of COP26,” Johnson said ahead of the UNGA.

My message to those I meet this week will be clear: future generations will judge us based on what we accomplish in the months to come. We must continue to advocate for a sustainable recovery from the coronavirus rooted in green growth.

And we have a responsibility to ensure that the benefits of this growth extend to everyone, no matter where they are born, ”he said.

According to British media, Johnson intends to push for action on coal, the climate, cars and trees in particular.

Downing Street has said it will focus on supporting developing countries to mitigate the impact of the climate crisis, as well as adapting to its consequences.

Johnson would try to persuade China to speed up its emissions reduction schedule.

British President-designate at COP26 Alok Sharma revealed to Sky News on Sunday that Chinese President Xi Jinping has yet to confirm attendance at the crucial summit in Scotland and said details of the country’s emissions cuts were expected.

“There is no doubt that China will be key to all of this,” Sharma said.

They are the biggest emitter in the world. What President Xi Jinping has said is that they will strictly restrict the use of coal during this next five-year period, from 2026 they will gradually reduce it. But we want to see the detail of this. That is why we are pressing them.

“They told me they wanted COP26 to be a success. The ball is in their court. We want them to come forward and make it a success with the rest of the world,” said Sharma.

Experts said that to avoid the worst climate impacts, carbon emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030. However, under current policies, emissions could increase by 16% during this period.

Prime Minister Johnson is also expected to travel to Washington, where he is expected to meet with US President Biden on the future of Afghanistan and new efforts to stem a humanitarian crisis in the region.

An easing of travel between the UK and the US is also expected to be taken, according to reports, as the US administration imposed a ban due to soaring rates of the Delta variant of the coronavirus earlier this year.

The fallout from the new AUKUS military pact between the UK, US and Australia is also expected to be under discussion. Under the agreement, Australia receives the technology necessary to build nuclear-powered submarines. This had sparked a diplomatic row with France, which feels betrayed over its own submarine deal with Australia.

New British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss used a Sunday Telegraph column to defend AUKUS.

“Freedoms must be defended, so we are also building strong security links around the world.

“This is more than foreign policy in the abstract, but about serving people across the UK and beyond by partnering with like-minded countries to build value-based coalitions and shared interests, ”she said.

The alliance widely seen as an effort to counter China’s influence in the contested South China Sea was announced by US President Biden, British Prime Minister Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison earlier this week.

