Papua PON spectator entry decision to be taken next week, Minister says





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A decision as to whether spectators will be allowed to Papua National Sports Week (PON) XX will take place during a cabinet meeting with President Joko Widodo next week, according to Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali. The government and the organizing committee are currently examining the possibility of letting spectators attend the national event, he said. When making the decision, the vaccination coverage in the four Papua PON XX clusters will be taken into account, he informed. “We are currently evaluating the plan as it requires the community to be vaccinated. Therefore, the president has asked to immediately speed up COVID-19 vaccinations – especially in the four groups. This will also affect the decision,” Amali said during of a press conference. virtual press conference here on Saturday. “I hope this will be resolved at the cabinet meeting next week. If spectators are allowed to attend, we must take into account the percentage of their presence and apply strict requirements to them,” he said. for follow-up. According to data provided by the Papua Provincial Health Bureau, in September 2021, the average coverage of the first dose of vaccine in sports groups exceeded 50%, while the coverage of the second dose exceeded 30%. Meanwhile, although the opening ceremony of the event is still two weeks away, a number of provincial contingents have already started arriving in Papua as test events will be held for some sports ahead of the national sporting event. , noted the Minister. In addition, several sports games will take place before the opening ceremony, such as men’s softball, water polo, baseball, paragliding and wushu, he said. In addition, there are exhibition sports including esport, triathlon, surfing, hapkido, kickboxing and kabaddi. In addition, the minister informed that President Joko Widodo should directly open the national games on October 2, 2021. “So don’t worry. Papua is ready to host the games. Moreover, the national event is the pride and dignity of the Papuan people, ”he added. Read: Papua PON; Police anticipate threats of disorganization from armed groups AMONG

