Donald Trump once picked up the balls and drew Leeds against Manchester United





REMEMBER the moment Jimmy Greaves persuaded Donald Trump to make the League Cup draw? Yes it really happened.

Some viewers may remember the bizarre and quirky raffle that took place in 1992.

Donald Trump has not always been a controversial politicianCredit: Getty Images

Before becoming the former leader of the free world, Trump did his part to make English football even better by making the Rumbellows Cup quarter-final draw.

That year, ITV traveled to New York for a special edition of Saint and Greavsie.

Jim Rosenthal recalled during the ITV documentary When Football Changed Forever: “We are in New York and we have to do the draw for the Rumbelows Cup – the League Cup – and I said I had a number for Robert De Niro, I’ll try it.

Trump makes the 1992 League Cup quarter-finals drawCredit: ITV

“And they came back. ‘Bobby would love to do this for you but he’s engaged in a different way.’

“So we looked up, Trump Tower, let’s try Donald Trump.”

Never one to do things quietly, The Donald only went to pull Leeds against Man United.

Jimmy Greaves – deceased aged 81 today – shouted, “You don’t realize what you did there!

And Trump replied, “It sounds like a game I would like to go to.”

Manchester United celebrates winning the 1992 Rumbaallows Cup at WembleyCredit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

“What are you saying Donald, are you planning to open a store in England?”

Greaves asked. “Take my advice, you can open one in Leeds but don’t go to Manchester.”

In the end, Andrei Kanchelskis and a young Ryan Giggs starred in what was, at the time, a surprise 3-1 victory for Alex Ferguson’s men.

Ryan Giggs celebrates his PFA Young Player of the Year award in April 1992Credit: Getty Images Everything you need to know about Saturday’s game between Man United and Tottenham

Man United won the League Cup with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the final.

But they were also competing with Leeds for the last Football League title before the Premier League was born.

And a stack of matches, in part caused by the Red Devils League Cup race, handed the championship over to their hated rivals Yorkshire.

However, Trump’s store is still not expected to arrive in Leeds anytime soon.

