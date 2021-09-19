Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall join Boris Johnson and Priti Patel in Battle of Britain

In the summer of 1940, as the Nazi war machine made its way through Europe and aimed at Britain, the RAF braced for the worst.

Young men, in their late teens or early twenties, were trained to fly Spitfires and Hurricanes for the upcoming Battle of Britain, while others flew Blenheims, Beaufighters and Defiants, becoming the “aces” that would guarantee the freedom of the country from Hitler’s grip.

But Britain’s challenge came at a cost. Of an estimated 3,000 pilot crew, about half survived the four-month battle, with 544 Fighter Command pilots and crew among the dead, over 700 from Bomber Command and nearly 300 from Coastal Command falling. to secure the British skies.

The losses were heavy, but the Germans, who thought they could eradicate the RAF in a few weeks, lost more.

2,500 Luftwaffe crew members were killed in the battle, forcing the German Air Command to reconsider how easily Britain would fall into the hands of a Nazi occupying force.

The pilots who gave their all in the air fight for British freedom have been named ‘The Few’, after a speech by Sir Winston Churchill, who said:“The gratitude of every home on our island, in our empire, and indeed in the whole world, goes to the British aviators who, fearless in the obstacles, untiring in their constant challenge and their mortal danger, turn the tide of the world war in their prowess and dedication.

“Never in the field of human conflict have so many people owed so much to so little.”

(photo: an aerial photograph of Spitfires)

After the fall of France to the Axis in May 1940, the German high command considered how best to push the fight across the Channel to remove Britain from the fight.

Until mid-July, the German campaign consisted of relatively small-scale day and night air raids, targeting cities, airfields, ports and the aviation industry.

But the Luftwaffe was fully operational, ready to step up attacks on ships and ports and eliminate the RAF in the air and on the ground.

Following the Allied defeat in western continental Europe, the German Air Force set up bases near the English Channel to more easily confront Britain, hastily establishing the infrastructure necessary to coordinate an air conflict with the United Kingdom.

At the start of the Battle of Britain, the Royal Air Force systematically shot down more Axis planes than it lost, but British fighters were often overwhelmed by the largest number of enemy planes. .

Pictured: One of the most iconic images of the summer of 1940 and the fight over Dunkirk, with 610 Squadron F / Lt Ellis pictured leading his section at DW-O, the Sgt Arnfield at DW-K and F / O Warner at DW-Q

The fighting in France and Norway had weakened the British squadrons as the time had come to defend the homeland from Nazi occupation, but as the year went on the RAF fighting force grew stronger, with more pilots, planes and operational squadrons.

The Luftwaffe has launched a growing campaign of daylight bombings, targeting strategic targets such as sea convoys, ports and airfields – and probing inland to force RAF squadrons to attempt to exhaust them.

German air units have also stepped up nightly raids in the west, Midlands and the east coast, targeting the aviation industry in an attempt to weaken the British home defense system, particularly that of Fighter Command, in order to keep itself alive. prepare for a full-scale air assault in August. .

Heavy losses were suffered on both sides.

The main Luftwaffe assault on the RAF, named “Adler Tag” (Eagle Day), was postponed from August 10 to three days later due to bad weather.

Hawker Hurricane aircraft of RAF-based 111 Squadron Northolt in flight formation, circa 1940

Pictured: Fighter pilots from 610 Squadron, a unit that witnessed some of the most intense air combat of WWII (taken at RAF Acklington, Northumberland, September 17-19, 1940)

The German plan was to force RAF Fighter Command to abandon South East England in four days and completely defeat the British Air Force in four weeks.

The Luftwaffe fought mercilessly in an attempt to exhaust Fighter Command with relentless attacks on ground installations, which were relocated further inland as airfields in southern England faced challenges. Intensive daytime raids while night attacks targeted ports, maritime targets and the aviation industry.

But despite heavy damage in the south, Fighter Command continued to push back the Germans in a series of air battles, which inflicted critical losses on the enemy, who believed the RAF would have been exhausted at this point.

Both sides feared they would run out due to constant commitments.

Pictured: German plans to invade Britain, if naval and air superiority was achieved

The focus of the German attacks then shifted to London, where the RAF would lose 248 and the Luftwaffe 322 between August 26 and September 6.

By September, London had become the main target of Luftwaffe aggression, with large-scale round-the-clock attacks by large bomber formations with fighter escorts.

German Air Command still had not exhausted the RAF as it had hoped, and British forces continued to confront their German counterparts, with Fighter Command pushing back Hitler’s forces, forcing the postponement of German invasion plans.

By October, it had become evident to the Germans that the RAF was still very intact, and the Luftwaffe struck against Britain with modified single-engine fighter-bombers, which were difficult to catch on entry and still dangerous at the exit.

By mid-month, German strategy had shifted from exhaustion of the RAF to a ruthless bombing campaign targeting the government, the civilian population and the war economy – with London still the primary target.

But from November, London became less of a target, with the Battle of Britain turning into a new conflict – the Blitz.