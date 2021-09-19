Will Chinese President Xis’ big bet pay off?

Chinese President Xi Jinping makes the most daring geopolitical bet of the 21stst century.

A series of seemingly disparate moves over the past few months represent nothing less than a generational bet that Xi can produce the world’s dominant power for the foreseeable future by doubling down on his state-controlled economy, his party-disciplined society. , its nationalist propaganda, and large-scale global influence campaigns.

Every week, Xi raises the stakes, from reducing seemingly mundane personal freedoms like karaoke bars or teenage time allowed for online games to three hours a week, to the multi-million dollar investor hit by his. increased controls on China’s biggest tech companies and their foreigners. Advertisement.

It is only against the background of Xi’s increased repression at home and his heightened ambitions abroad that one can fully understand Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s decision this week to strike a new pact. defense, which he called an “eternal accord”, with the United States and the United Kingdom.

Much of the news revolved around either the eight nuclear-powered submarines Australia would deploy or the growing outrage among the French that their own deal to sell diesel submarines to Australia was compromised by what The French authorities have called a “betrayal” and a “stab in the back” from close allies. France went as far as recall your ambassador to the United States for the first time in the history of the NATO alliance.

All of this noise shouldn’t distract from the more important message of the groundbreaking chord. Prime Minister Morrison saw more strategic advantages and military capabilities of the US-British alignment in a rapidly changing Indo-Pacific atmosphere, replacing his previous position to try to balance American and Chinese interests.

“The relatively benign environment that we have enjoyed for many decades in our region is behind us,” Morrison noted Thursday. “We have entered a new era with challenges for Australia and our partners.”

For China, this new era has many faces: a rapid decline in economic liberalization, a crackdown on individual freedoms, an escalation of efforts for global influence and military accumulation, all ahead of the party’s 20th National Congress in October 2022, where Xi hopes to seal his place in history and his stay in power.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, one of the world’s foremost experts on China, points to Xi “A bewildering array” of economic policy decisions in a recent speech as president of the Asia Society.

They began last October with the shocking suspension of the initial public offering of Alibaba’s financial arm, Ant Group, in Hong Kong and Shanghai, clearly intended for Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma. Then in April, Chinese regulators fined Alibaba $ 3 billion for “monopolistic behavior”.

In July, the Chinese cyber regulator deleted the app store giant Didi, while an investigation unit spear a review of the company’s compliance with Chinese data security laws.

So this month, Chinese Ministry of Transport regulators summoned senior executives from Didi, Meituan and nine other ridesharing companies, ordering them to “rectify” their digital misconduct. The Chinese state then took a stake in ByteDance, owner of TikTok, and Weibo, the micro-blogging platform.

Xi was ready to accept the estimate $ 1.1 trillion the cost of shareholder value was erased from just six of China’s top tech stocks between February and August. It does not take into account additional losses among the education, transportation, food delivery, entertainment and video game industries.

Less noticed were a dizzying picture regulatory actions and political movements whose overall goal seems to be to strengthen state control over, well, just about everything.

“The best way to sum it up” said Rudd, “Has Xi Jinping decided that in the overall balance between the roles of the state and the market in China, it is in the Party’s interest to pivot towards the state.” Xi is determined to transform modern China into a great world power, “but a great power over which the Chinese Communist Party nevertheless retains full control.”

It also means increasing controls over the freedoms of its 1.4 billion citizens.

Xi took action, for example, to restrict video games for school-aged children to three hours a week, and he banned private lessons. Chinese regulators have order broadcasters to encourage masculinity and eliminate ‘sissy men’, or niang pao, waves. Regulators American Idol style prohibited competitions and deleted from internet any mention of one of China’s richest actresses, Zhao Wei.

“The orders were sudden, dramatic and often confusing”, wrote Lily Kuo in the Washington post. Jude Blanchette of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said: “This is not a recovery sector by sector, it is quite an economic, industrial and structural recovery.

At the same time, President Xi launched a to push share the virtues and successes of the Chinese authoritarian model with the rest of the world.

“Beijing seeks less to impose a Marxist-Leninist ideology on foreign societies than to legitimize and promote its own authoritarian system”, Charles Edel and David Shullman, the recently appointed director of the Atlantic Council’s new China Global Hub, wrote in “Foreign Affairs”. “The CCP is not seeking ideological conformity but rather power, security and global influence for China and for itself.”

The authors detail China’s global efforts to not remaking the world in its own image, but rather “to make the world more favorable to its interests and more welcoming to the rise of authoritarianism in general”.

These measures include “the dissemination of propaganda, the expansion of information operations, the consolidation of economic influence and interference in foreign political systems” with the ultimate goal of “deepening democratic institutions and norms to within and between countries, ”write Edel and Shullman.

In President Xi’s bold gamble, there are two opportunities for the United States and its allies.

The first is that Xi, by exaggerating his controls at home, will undo exactly the kind of economic and societal liberalization that China needs to be successful. At the same time, democracies around the world, like Australia, are increasingly willing to seek a common cause in addressing Beijing.

Ultimately, however, Xi’s concerted actions require an equally concerted response from democracies around the world. The Franco-American crisis that followed the Australian defense agreement this week is just one example of how difficult it is to achieve and maintain.