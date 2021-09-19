Saudi Foreign Minister Jaishankar Counterpart Afghanistan Crisis Bilateral Relations Travel Latest Updates





Image source: TWITTER / JAISHANKAR We learn that the situation in Afghanistan was at the center of discussions between Jaishankar and Al Saud. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday in Delhi and exchanged views on ongoing developments in Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific. In extensive discussions with the visiting Saudi leader, Jaishankar called for further easing of restrictions on travel from India to the Gulf country while appreciating the country for the support given to the Indian community during the COVID pandemic. -19. Al Saud arrived here on Saturday evening for a three-day visit. This is Saudi Arabia’s first ministerial visit to India since the start of the pandemic. “The two ministers exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and other regional issues,” the Foreign Ministry (MEA) said in a statement. “Delighted to welcome Saudi Arabian FM HH Prince @Faisalbinfarhan for his very first visit to India,” Jaishankar tweeted. The EAJ said the two ministers discussed all issues related to their bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest. “The two ministers discussed the implementation of the ‘Strategic Partnership Council Agreement’ signed between the two sides during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2019,” the MEA said. He said both sides expressed satisfaction with the meetings held under the agreement and the progress made. ALSO READ | Prime Minister Modi to call for new infrastructure investments in Afghanistan: Nitin Gadkari “The two sides discussed new measures to strengthen their partnership in the fields of trade, investment, energy, defense, security, culture, consular matters, health care and human resources, ”MEA said. The EAJ said the two sides have also discussed bilateral cooperation in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, the G-20 and the Gulf Cooperation Council. “The foreign minister congratulated Saudi Arabia on its successful presidency of the G-20 last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. The Saudi foreign minister is due to visit Prime Minister Modi on Monday. The Saudi Foreign Minister’s visit comes at a time when India has engaged with all ruling powers on developments in Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban. We learn that the situation in Afghanistan was at the center of discussions between Jaishankar and Al Saud. As a major regional actor, Saudi Arabia’s stance on developments in Kabul is gaining in importance as several countries in the Gulf region, including Qatar and Iran, played a role in the peace process. Afghan before the Taliban seized power. In the Gulf region, India is in contact with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran about the ongoing developments in Afghanistan. Reflecting India’s view on the matter, Prime Minister Modi said on Friday that the world community should decide “collectively” and “thoughtfully” to grant recognition to the new configuration in Afghanistan, given questions about its acceptability as a change of power. was not “inclusive”. He made the remarks during a virtual address at a meeting on Afghanistan of the heads of state of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Defense and security ties between India and Saudi Arabia are gradually expanding. Army Chief of Staff Gen. MM Naravane visited Saudi Arabia last December on the first-ever visit of a 1.3 million-strong army chief to the Gulf country, of strategic importance. . General Naravane held in-depth talks with senior military officials in that country with the aim of strengthening bilateral defense cooperation. (with PTI inputs) READ ALSO | EAM S Jaishankar meets his counterparts from Iran, Armenia and Uzbekistan at the SCO READ ALSO |Rising poverty in Afghanistan could have catastrophic consequences for regional stability, says Jaishankar Latest news from India

