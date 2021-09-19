Imran to address UN to discuss Covid-19 and climate





NEW YORK CITY: Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a virtual address to the General Assembly on September 24 (Friday) as world leaders return to the United Nations from Monday (tomorrow) with a focus on stepping up efforts to tackle both climate change and the coronavirus which last year forced them to send video statements for the annual rally.

As the coronavirus still rages amid an unfair vaccine rollout, about a third of the 193 UN states plan to send videos again, but presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of others are expected get to the United States.

“We will actively participate in the General Assembly session,” Pakistan Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram said in an interview with The Associated Press of Pakistan.

Observing that the world is facing multiple challenges – the pandemic, its devastating impact on developing economies and the growing threat of climate change – Akram said these challenges coincide with rising tensions between the great powers, especially the major powers. United States and China, a new and persistent arms race. and the proliferation of conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

“Discussions are expected to focus on these global issues and on certain conflict situations,” the ambassador said.

Akram said member states must also respond to a report – Our Common Agenda – submitted last week by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres which proposes several new initiatives to enable the UN to address the world’s current and future problems.

He said Pakistan’s policy statement, to be delivered by Prime Minister Khan, should convey Islamabad’s perspective on major global economic and political issues, as well as the grave rights situation in occupied Kashmir. India and on the evolving security situation in Afghanistan.

Throughout the session, Pakistan will draw global attention to the rights violations in detained Kashmir, the imperative to stabilize Afghanistan, the need to combat Islamophobia and disinformation as well as to address the challenges economic challenges facing developing countries, he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also attend in person several events organized during the body’s high-level week, including a meeting of the OIC Working Group on Jammu and Kashmir and a meeting Ministerial of the Unite for Consensus on Security Council Reforms.

Qureshi will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts, meet with the UN boss, address think tanks, and meet with members of the Pakistani community and business people in New York in addition to the media. local and international.

The United States has tried to dissuade leaders from coming to New York in an effort to prevent the United Nations General Assembly from becoming a “big-ticket event”, although President Joe Biden will address the assembled in person, his first visit to the UN since taking office.

A so-called UN honor system means that anyone entering the meeting room does declare that they are vaccinated, but they do not have to present proof.

This system will be broken when the first country speaks, Brazil. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is a vaccine skeptic, who said last week he did not need the vaccine because he is already immune after being infected with Covid-19.

If he changes his mind, New York City has set up a van outside the United Nations for the week to provide free tests and free injections of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Reuters that discussions over the number of itinerant diplomats who could have been immunized illustrated “how dramatic the inequality is today when it comes to immunization.” He is pushing for a global plan to vaccinate 70% of the world by the first half of next year.

Of the 5.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide, only 2% were administered in Africa. Biden will host a virtual Washington meeting with executives and CEOs on Wednesday that aims to boost vaccine distribution around the world.

Demonstrating US concerns over Covid-19 over the UN rally, Biden will only be in New York for about 24 hours, meeting Guterres on Monday and giving his first UN speech on Tuesday, right after Bolsonaro.

His envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Biden “would speak about our top priorities: ending the Covid-19 pandemic; fight climate change… and defend human rights, democracy and the rules-based international order.

Due to the pandemic, UN delegations are limited to a much smaller number and most side events will be virtual or a hybrid of virtual and in person. Other topics ministers are expected to discuss during the week include Afghanistan and Iran.

But before the annual speeches start, Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will start the week with a summit on Monday to try to save a UN summit – which will begin in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31 – from failure. .

As scientists warn that global warming is dangerously on the verge of spiraling out of control, the UN COP26 conference aims to wrest much more ambitious climate action and the money that goes with it from participants around the world.

“It’s time to sound the alarm,” Guterres told Reuters last week. “We are on the brink.

– With additional contribution from Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2021/09/19/imran-to-address-un-as-body-gears-to-discuss-covid-19-climate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos