India as President of United Nations Security Council Creates Record of All Kinds, Opinions & Blogs News

After a decade, India became a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-2022, securing a record 184 votes from a maximum of 193 countries. This is the eighth time that India has been part of the highest decision-making body of the United Nations. Although this is the 75th year of the United Nations, this year also coincides with the 75th year of India’s independence.

With the summer holidays in many countries, August is normally a quiet month with empty tables at the UN, to which is added the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which, despite all protocols, has had a major impact on normal activities. It turned out that was not the case in the Security Council last August. Fourteen “final documents”, five of which resulted in UNSC resolutions, were a great achievement. For the record, the last time a similar number of “final documents” was produced in June of last year.

The three main issues submitted to the UNSC were maritime security, peacekeeping and the fight against terrorism. All three are very important to India and have been strengthened not only within the Security Council, but among the membership as a whole.

Bearing in mind the importance of maritime security, not only for India but also for global trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level open debate on the topic of “Strengthening Maritime Security – A Case for international cooperation ”. It was the first time that an Indian Prime Minister had chaired a session of the UNSC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence drew Russian President Putin and President Kenyatta of Kenya who also addressed the meeting and raised the level of deliberation at the UNSC. Prime Minister Modi drew attention to how piracy and terrorism affect global trade and put seafarers at risk. He highlighted the challenges of maritime disputes between countries, climate change and the resulting natural disaster.

Freighters that ply the seas are the target and unarmed sailors are victims of kidnappings, prolonged and sometimes fatal captivities. Ships are exposed to an increased threat perception as they leave India and proceed to the Suez Canal. Therefore, obtaining this resolution was very crucial.

India worked closely with all UNSC members to reach consensus in adopting the declaration which included the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea; terrorism; piracy; freedom of navigation; trafficking in arms and human beings; enhanced regional and international cooperation, among others.

The session on “Technology and Peacekeeping” was chaired by Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar on August 18. This session was important because of India’s contribution over the past four decades in providing peacekeepers who have demonstrated exemplary discipline and dedication. A resolution on “Protect the protectors” was co-sponsored by the 15 members, which was somewhat of a record, especially since it was the first resolution led by India in four decades.

During the session on “Technology and Peacekeeping”, an autonomous presidential declaration of the United Nations Security Council on the subject was adopted. Dr Jaishankar also chaired a session on the threat posed by ISIL / DAIESH, which does not only concern South Asia, but the entire region and the world in general.

As expected, the situation in Afghanistan and issues related to the country dominated the month. India’s skillful management enabled a swift resolution with a clear emphasis that Afghan soil should not be used for exporting terrorism, the departure of Afghan and foreign nationals, human rights, especially women and minorities. Although it was passed without a dissenting voice, there was no surprise when the Chinese ambassador complained of calling the resolution “unbalanced” and “pushing with force.”

During this hectic month, problems like Myanmar; Palestine; Lebanon where India is the biggest contributor of troops; Iraq with a focus on the next elections on October 10; Yemen need an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian issues, especially children; Syria on chemical weapons; Ethiopia (TIGRAY); Somalia; sanctions against Mali have been discussed and in some cases resolutions have been adopted.

Our month of presidency ended on August 30 with a session chaired by Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the Middle East Peace Process.

As change is the only constant, the UN which came into being after World War II on the basis of the conditions then prevailing, is now long awaited for change. In the words of Prime Minister Modiji, How long should we wait? How long will India be kept out of the decision-making process? “

