President Xi has yet to engage in Cop26 climate change talks, says Sharma

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Matt Cardy / PA) (PA Archives)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has still not made a commitment to attend the international climate change talks of the Cop26 in Glasgow said the UK minister chairing the conference.

president of Cop26 Alok sharma was unable to confirm that China would even send a delegation to the rally in November, although he insisted he was very, very hopeful they would.

China’s deal, as the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is seen as crucial for talks to succeed in slowing global warming.

However, Beijing was enraged by the UK, US and Australia’s new defense pact widely seen as a move to counter China’s growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

I really hope we have a delegation from China that will come

Alok sharma

The Foreign Office in Beijing said it was extremely irresponsible after the three allies announced their intention to collaborate on the development of a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian Navy.

Mr Sharma, who is flying to New York with Boris Johnson for the United Nations General Assembly, said he would not expect Mr Xi to say if he was going to Glasgow sooner.

Pressed on BBC The Andrew Marr Show, he couldn’t say for sure that there would even be a Chinese delegation to the talks.

On the question of whether Xi Jinping will come, it is not yet confirmed. Normally these things get a little closer to the tops. I really hope that we will have a delegation from China that will come, he said.

President Xi Jinping is reportedly coming for the world leaders conference which is Cop’s first two days. But, of course, we want China to be there for the negotiations.

Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma on BBC The Andrew Marr Show said he was confident talks could go safely in Glasgow (Jeff Overs / BBC / PA) (PA Media)

I feel they will come for this. I certainly expect China to send a negotiating team to Glasgow.

Sharma, who was recently in Beijing for pre-summit talks, agreed that China should be a key part of any deal.

He told Sky Newss on Sunday Trevor Phillips: There is no doubt that China will be key to all of this. They are the biggest emitter in the world.

They told me they wanted the Cop26 to be a success. The ball is in their yard. We want them to come forward and make it a success with the rest of the world.

Mr Sharma said he was confident talks could go as planned in Glasgow, despite rising Covid levels in Scotland.

He said a series of security measures were in place, including the provision of vaccines to accredited delegates who would otherwise not be able to access the vaccine in their own country.

I am convinced that we are going to have a physical Cop26. We expect that, he told the BBC.

What is of vital importance is that the people who come are safe but that the people of Glasgow are also safe. I am convinced that we will have a safe event.

