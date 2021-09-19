Politics
President Xi has yet to engage in Cop26 climate change talks, says Sharma
Chinese President Xi Jinping has still not made a commitment to attend the international climate change talks of the Cop26 in Glasgow said the UK minister chairing the conference.
president of Cop26 Alok sharma was unable to confirm that China would even send a delegation to the rally in November, although he insisted he was very, very hopeful they would.
China’s deal, as the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is seen as crucial for talks to succeed in slowing global warming.
However, Beijing was enraged by the UK, US and Australia’s new defense pact widely seen as a move to counter China’s growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.
I really hope we have a delegation from China that will come
Alok sharma
The Foreign Office in Beijing said it was extremely irresponsible after the three allies announced their intention to collaborate on the development of a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian Navy.
Mr Sharma, who is flying to New York with Boris Johnson for the United Nations General Assembly, said he would not expect Mr Xi to say if he was going to Glasgow sooner.
Pressed on BBC The Andrew Marr Show, he couldn’t say for sure that there would even be a Chinese delegation to the talks.
On the question of whether Xi Jinping will come, it is not yet confirmed. Normally these things get a little closer to the tops. I really hope that we will have a delegation from China that will come, he said.
President Xi Jinping is reportedly coming for the world leaders conference which is Cop’s first two days. But, of course, we want China to be there for the negotiations.
I feel they will come for this. I certainly expect China to send a negotiating team to Glasgow.
Sharma, who was recently in Beijing for pre-summit talks, agreed that China should be a key part of any deal.
He told Sky Newss on Sunday Trevor Phillips: There is no doubt that China will be key to all of this. They are the biggest emitter in the world.
They told me they wanted the Cop26 to be a success. The ball is in their yard. We want them to come forward and make it a success with the rest of the world.
Mr Sharma said he was confident talks could go as planned in Glasgow, despite rising Covid levels in Scotland.
He said a series of security measures were in place, including the provision of vaccines to accredited delegates who would otherwise not be able to access the vaccine in their own country.
I am convinced that we are going to have a physical Cop26. We expect that, he told the BBC.
What is of vital importance is that the people who come are safe but that the people of Glasgow are also safe. I am convinced that we will have a safe event.
Read more
What the AUKUS Agreement really means
Only Fools star John Challis left an indelible mark on British television as the Boycie
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/president-xi-yet-commit-cop26-101914202.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]