Deputy Speaker calls on government to protect small and medium-sized suppliers





Don’t let them get involved in free and unlimited competition. They will undoubtedly lose to convenience stores run by giant companies Jakarta (ANTARA) – House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Rachmat Gobel urged the government to systematically protect small and medium-sized entrepreneurs supplying goods to the country’s mini-markets. “Don’t let them get involved in unlimited free competition. They will undoubtedly lose to convenience stores run by giant companies,” he said in a written statement released on Sunday. He made the remarks after receiving Supplier Association leader Yeane Lim in his Parliament office. Lim complained about a draft revision of the Minister of Commerce’s Regulation No. 23 of 2021 on guidelines for the development, layout and control of department stores and supermarkets. The planned revision of the regulation enacted on April 1, 2021 will relate to article 10 and article 11. Article 10 of the regulation sets the maximum number of self-managed outlets at 150, while Article 11 sets the maximum amount of fees charged to suppliers at 15% of the total cost of business requirements. The provisions of Article 11 are the result of the revision of Article 9 of the Regulation of the Minister of Commerce No. 70 of 2013. In the old regulation, the maximum amount of royalties was set at 15%. In addition, it also included a clause “unless otherwise stipulated based on an agreement” between the supplier and the owner of the convenience store. “The ‘unless otherwise specified’ clause is a rubber article in which the stronger can put pressure on the weaker,” Gobel said. Gobel said he supports Commerce Minister’s Regulation No 23 of 2021 signed by Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi “Go for it. That’s already good. Don’t easily bow to the stronger. It’s a test for an official to defend and protect the weaker,” he said. In addition, the regulation of the Minister of Commerce n ° 23 of 2021 entered into force only a few months ago. He said President Joko Widodo has adopted a good policy to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “They received incentives and several other supports. All of this will stimulate the popular economy and create jobs in large numbers. But if Articles 10 and 11 are revised, the big companies will take over the incentives and therefore the MSMEs will finance the big companies, ”he said. He said ministerial policy should support President Joko Widodo’s vision in the defense of MSMEs. Related news: MP backs government for tougher entry requirements and airport closures

Related News: House pushes for athlete pension funds through SKN bill

Related News: Vice President’s Special Staff Help Promote MSME Products Through SMESCO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/189989/vice-house-speaker-asks-govt-to-protect-small-medium-suppliers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos