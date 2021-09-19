Lib Dems can withdraw Boris Johnson majority, says Ed Davey | Liberal Democrats





Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has said his party could deprive Boris Johnson of a majority in the next election as many Tories believe the PM took them for granted. Speaking ahead of his conference keynote, which will focus on Lib Dem’s opportunities to win seats in Tory-held constituencies, Davey said he was particularly positive about the parties’ prospects in these Blue Wall seats . He said Lib Dem’s victory in the Amersham and Chesham by-elections in June showed the party could win even in the real Buckinghamshire. The Lib Dems won over 8,000 votes in a seat that had a Conservative majority of 16,223 in 2019. Davey told the BBC Ones Andrew Marr show that the by-election and local elections showed that there were a lot of people very unhappy with the Tories in the Tory regions. They feel like Boris Johnson has taken them for granted and they like what we say when they get the chance to hear it, he said. I think we can be the loud voice that gets rid of a lot of Tory MPs and robs Boris Johnson of his majority. In his speech at the Lib Dem conference on Sunday afternoon, which will be delivered to a small audience at Canary Wharf in London, with most members looking online, Davey will confirm that the party is focused on the blue wall. Make no mistake, the electoral calculation is clear. These Conservatives can only be defeated next time if we Liberal Democrats get Conservative seats. Boris Johnson will stay in Downing Street unless we kick him out, Davey will say. In a speech to conservative voters, Davey will portray the Lib Dems as champions of small business and promise to protect those who play by the rules. If you do your part, if you play by the rules, you should be able to afford a decent home in a safe, clean neighborhood, with a comfortable retreat when the time comes, Davey will say. Your children should be able to go to a good school, find a good job, and have real opportunities to realize their potential. You should be able to know that if someone in your family is sick, frail, or disabled, they will get the high quality health and social care they need. He will promise a sweeping and fair deal for small businesses, saying the case for their support is overwhelming. On the climate crisis, he will call for a ban on new oil, coal and gas companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. And it will also confirm a Lib Dem proposal for parents to receive a voucher of 200 for each child, to be spent on private lessons, music lessons or sports clubs, as part of a Covid recovery program from 15 billion for schoolchildren.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/19/lib-dems-can-take-away-boris-johnsons-majority-says-ed-davey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos