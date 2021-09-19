China warns of “outside interference” as Australia signs deal with AUKUS

While Australia has expressed its intention to establish a defense partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned the island continent to avoid engaging “outside interference” in the waters of the southeast. “Australia could by far be the most dangerous consequence of being cannon fodder in the event of a military event or confrontation in the region,” Xi Jinping said as quoted by Al Jazeera on September 17.

Australia’s move came after the Chinese aggression in the South China Sea. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also highlighted China’s “substantive nuclear submarine construction program” and said in an interview with 2GB radio station that all countries have the “right to make decisions in their own way. national interest “. In other talks, Morrison also added that the Australian government is adapting to the changing dynamics of the Asia-Pacific region.

The reaction came after Australia signed the AUKUS deal with the United States and the United Kingdom to acquire nuclear-powered submarines to establish enhanced maritime security amid the escalating l Chinese hostility in the South China Sea.

The AUKUS agreement

On September 15, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom announced a trilateral security partnership to ensure a strategic upgrade of maritime security in international waters of the southeast. This “historic step” would be a joint effort of the three nations and is seen as a step to counter the Chinese-administered aggression in the Southeast China Sea. As unveiled by the leaders, submarines will hold nuclear power, not nuclear weapons. It should be noted that Australia is an essential part of nuclear non-proliferation (NPT). According to US President Joe Biden, the agreement was signed between the leaders during a joint videoconference as “an imperative to ensure long-term peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” he said. declared at the conference.

Beijing trilateral alliance draws heavy criticism

Meanwhile, the Chinese state-owned news outlet Global Times also called the US presence in the Asia-Pacific region “naïve” and “a cold war gamble.” In addition, in an interview with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Friday, the Chinese president called on the head of state of Southeast Asian countries to “absolutely resist outside forces for his sake. ingest (in) the countries of our region at any excuse, and hold firmly in our hands the future of the development and progress of the countries, ”Al Jazeera reported. Although the leaders did not explicitly mention China in their speech, the deal also drew heavy criticism from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. He condemned the alliance for calling it a “threat” to regional peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In addition, he also mentioned that nations are engaging in a nuclear arms race despite being part of the NPT pact.

Image: AP (representative)