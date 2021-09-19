Boris Johnson Offers To Refresh Joe Biden’s Memory, Says MACER HALL | Macer Room | Columnists | Comment





Even before withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan without fully consulting other military partners, the new Democratic Commander-in-Chief had come to power with little enthusiasm in working closely with the UK. Preparations for Mr Johnson’s arrival in the United States were marked by tortuous negotiations between Westminster and Washington DC.

President Biden’s officials have hesitated for weeks on whether to invite the prime minister to the White House or hold a less formal meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the UN summit. The question of whether to organize the traditional joint press conference following their talks has also proved to be a particularly delicate question. Diplomats suspect that the stumbling public appearances of the 78-year-old president and his tendency to suffer from brain fog in light of media scrutiny are more to blame for the difficulties surrounding the arrangements than any desire to snub Mr. Johnson. Yet throughout his progression to the Oval Office, Mr Biden has shown little warmth towards the UK or the Prime Minister personally. He despised Brexit and tried to meddle in Northern Ireland’s complex trade issues following the EU Withdrawal Agreement. Even more worrying for Downing Street, the president still shows little desire to move forward on the discussion of a trade deal between the United Kingdom and the United States after Brexit.

Insiders of the Department of International Trade are struggling to engage with their American counterparts. “They just aren’t interested,” a Whitehall source said. Mr. Biden is too focused on reversing his The tax cuts of Republican predecessor Donald Trump and the launch of a lavish domestic spending program to pay full attention to removing trade barriers and boosting transatlantic trade. Mr Johnson’s visit this week could be his best opportunity to persuade the president to make trade talks a much higher priority for his administration. The Prime Minister got off to a positive start in showing his continued commitment to security cooperation by concluding the deal that will see the UK and US provide Australia with technological assistance for the construction of sub- nuclear sailors. It was a move that signaled the UK’s readiness to stand with the US against the growing threat posed by China in the Pacific as well as further confirmation of the enhanced international position of the Great Brittany since leaving the EU. He now has the opportunity to advocate for a closer business relationship to complement the ongoing security alliance. Mr. Biden would be well advised to respond positively to his guest in the coming days.

The Prime Minister is on his way to becoming one of the most important figures of the group of industrialized countries of the G7. With the German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her way to retirement, French President Emmanuel Macron is obsessed with his struggle to hang on to the Elysee Palace in next year’s presidential election and the EU floundering under the leadership of ineffective Ursula von der Leyen, the White House is lacking in other reliable allies. Mr Johnson, whose trip to New York this week brings him back to his hometown, is a staunch Atlanticist in the mold of his hero Winston Churchill. He will deploy all his Churchill charm and diplomatic talent in the coming days to try to warm up the currently cautious transatlantic relations. His host would be making a grave mistake if he forgot America’s most loyal friends.

Lib-Dems looking both ways but seeing no way forward Sir Ed Davey faces a question-and-answer session today at the Lib Dems’ fall conference, his side pulling in two directions at once. The Lib Dem leader and his 11 other MPs will spend much of the meeting online touting their triumph over the Tories in the Chesham and Amersham by-elections in June. One can expect bragging about big plans to break down the so-called “blue wall” of Tory strongholds in the southeast. Yet while the leadership intends to try to win over conservative voters, the base of Lib Dem remains firmly on the left. Many still have nightmares about the party sitting in David Cameron’s blue-yellow coalition between 2010 and 2015 and never want to support the ruling Tories again. The most difficult question Davey faces is how to marry the quest for Tory votes with the left instincts of his party. Conservative-leaning voters will likely be dissuaded from switching to Liberal Democrats in a general election if the party appears ready to back a Labor-led government, perhaps in cahoots with the SNP. Concerns over the impact of the government’s HS2 rail project and broader concerns over the removal of land use planning laws prompted Liberal Democrats to victory in Chesham and Amersham. But these issues are unlikely enough to fuel a broader Lib Dem revival in southern England. HS2 will be less contentious in constituencies further away from the planned rail route. Michael Gove, reshuffled to take over the Department for Communities, Housing and Local Government this week, is expected to take a break and review the overhaul of the Town Planning Act. Davey’s party has remained stuck well below 10 percent in opinion polls throughout his first year in office. In his question-and-answer session today, Lib Dems is expected to consider whether the party can find direction while looking left and right at the same time.

