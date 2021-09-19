Greece opens new migrant camp on Aegean island amid controversy

Greece has opened a new immigration detention camp to ease long-standing overcrowding conditions that authorities themselves have called a disgrace. The project fulminates aid organizations and migration advocates, calling the EU-funded project a ‘bold’ example of Europe’s reluctance to effectively tackle illegal migration, especially in light of ‘a new wave of Afghan migrants expected in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover. Afghanistan.

Speaking against the backdrop of the new camp, with its sweeping fence and barbed wire, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said the settlement on Samos Island would provide asylum seekers with a safer and more humane stay. .





“Established a new model in the camps, these controlled closed centers which on the one hand offer much better living conditions, much more space for each asylum seeker with all the necessary facilities and the standard of living that we expect them. a country of the European Union … but at the same time increasing security measures for the benefit of asylum seekers, staff and local communities, “he said.

The new installation cost around $ 50 million and is largely funded by the European Union. It will house up to 3,000 people, the first group of some 550 refugees due to move in on Monday came out of a former camp that critics have long decried as one of the continent’s worst for being overcrowded and dirty, with few access to bathrooms and hot water.

Lined with barbed wire fences, surveillance cameras, X-ray scanners and magnetic gates, and nestled miles away in the rugged highlands of Samos, the new camp, according to human rights activists and aid workers, seems less welcoming than the authorities and the EU are doing.

Iorgos Karagiannis of Médecins sans frontières, the aid group also known by its French acronym, MSF says: “For us, it’s a prison. It is a strong policy statement preferred by European leaders, rather than care, induction and asylum assurance. ”

A few kilometers from the Turkish coast, Samos has been inundated with refugees since more than a million people, mostly Syrians, flocked to Europe in 2015, marking the biggest migratory surge since World War II.

Four other Greek islands experienced similar fates, left to house hundreds of thousands of people, much to the dismay of local communities. Now the center-right government in Athens says it will make all of those camps obsolete, replacing them with new detention centers by the end of next year.

In a separate statement, MSF said the project perfectly illustrates how criminal the EU’s immigration policy is, preferring, as MSF says, to detain and detain people fleeing violence, punishing them for wanting to to be safe.

MSF has called the project a disgrace and warned that it would exacerbate the trauma of the displaced as Europe braces for another surge in migration following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Since coming to power, the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis has taken a hard line on migration. While migration flows have fallen by more than 80% in recent years, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government in Athens has pledged to block any further illegal entry.

Earlier this month, it tripled the size of a wall rising along its land borders with Turkey. He is also considering setting up floating barricades across the Aegean Sea to prevent rickety rafts from sneaking up with migrants.

What is not clear is what position Turkey will take, Greek government officials told VOA.

As tensions rekindle between the two centuries-old enemies, some officials fear Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use the issue of migrants to put further pressure on the European Union for more financial aid.

Greece fears that if Erdogan does not get what he wants from the EU, he will allow migrants to leave Turkey unhindered.