Rano Karno checks out Smart Indonesia scholarship recipient named Puan Maharani





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -Rano Karno, member of Commission X of the DPR, visits a student of SD Negeri Cipondoh 1 Tangerang who is a recipient of the Smart Indonesia Program (PIP) scholarship and who bears the same name as the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mrs. Maharani. Rano Karno said he was surprised when a student named Puan Maharani entered the PIP program. Rano was accompanied by the president of the Tangerang DPRD, Gatot Wibowo. “I have to make sure that the target recipients of this PIP program are students who deserve to receive it. Therefore, myself and the president of DPRD of Tangerang city made a field visit so that I could to supervise the program of Pak Jokowi to be present right in the middle of the people in need ”, declared Beginning of Carnot in his testimony, Sunday, September 19, 2021. Rano Karno said he would pass the name of the child beneficiary of the PIP to the president of the DPR, Puan Maharani, especially with regard to the spirit and the ideals expected by the student. The success achieved by House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani, he said, could motivate students to keep learning. According to Rano, the PIP scholarship is a form of Joko Widodo’s government commitment to lower the cost of education, so that all students can access this program regardless of their home address. This is very useful amid the limited allocation of aid from local governments. “This is a form of commitment made to Mr. Jokowi’s government to expand access to education to all students, regardless of their home address. This aid is very useful in the midst of limited local government funds. Therefore, we have to be successful, ”the PDI-P politician said. Mrs. Maharani Her parents said the name was inspired by the election of Megawati Soekarnoputri’s daughter, Puan Maharani, as a member of the DPR in 2009. “My mother wants me to be a great woman who is useful to society as Ms. Puan. I aspire to become a teacher so that it can benefit a lot of people, ”he said. Read also: Puan Maharani says DPR pays attention to work

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1507999/rano-karno-cek-penerima-beasiswa-program-indonesia-pintar-bernama-puan-maharani The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos